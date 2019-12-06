Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars signs off on 2020 aero packages

shares
comments
Supercars signs off on 2020 aero packages
By:
Dec 6, 2019, 7:02 PM

Supercars has signed off on the 2020 aero packages for the Holden Commodore and Ford Mustang after a five-day homologation test in Queensland.

The existing models were put through a fresh round of Vehicle Control Aerodynamic Testing, using revised processes to improve accuracy after a fierce parity debate played a key role in the 2019 season. 

The series was also looking to cut downforce by around 12 per cent from the test.

The latest VCAT was held at Oakey Army Aviation Centre, homologating teams DJR Team Penske (Ford) and Triple Eight Race Engineering (Holden) running a Mustang and a Commodore against Supercars' own FG-X Falcon.

The Penske Mustang was driven by second-generation racer and team mechanic Aaron Seton, the T8 Holden by Shane van Gisbergen's data engineer and NZ V8s driver Martin Short, and the FG-X by Supercars Safety Car driver Jason Routley.

Read Also:

According to Supercars' Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess, the test was exhausting but successful.

"It's been an intense, long, hot week here at Oakey,” he told the official Supercars website.

“We're leaving here happy with where we've got the cars, but the results of this week’s work will only show themselves next year when we go racing.

“The process has changed, and had to change considerably over the previous VCAT. Both homologation teams have worked closely, and harmoniously together, and with Supercars, to reach a resolution that we are all aligned and happy with. 

“We're all exhausted, but equally excited and looking forward to going racing in 2020."

Next article
Supercars won't mimic F1 engine penalties

Previous article

Supercars won't mimic F1 engine penalties
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
16:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
20:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
15:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:15
13:15
Race 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
16:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
18:20
13:20
Race 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 2021 cars will be “nasty pieces of work to drive”

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: All my rivals phoning Wolff over Mercedes F1 seat

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes to pay highest ever F1 entry fee in 2020

4
WRC

Meeke considering retirement after losing Toyota drive

5
Formula 1

Technical director Chester leaves Renault F1 team

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Supercars signs off on 2020 aero packages
VASC

Supercars signs off on 2020 aero packages

Supercars won't mimic F1 engine penalties
VASC

Supercars won't mimic F1 engine penalties

Richards retires from Supercars racing
VASC

Richards retires from Supercars racing

Jacobson to race MSR Holden in 2020
VASC

Jacobson to race MSR Holden in 2020

Erebus confirms 2020 enduro line-up
VASC

Erebus confirms 2020 enduro line-up

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.