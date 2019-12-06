Supercars signs off on 2020 aero packages

The existing models were put through a fresh round of Vehicle Control Aerodynamic Testing, using revised processes to improve accuracy after a fierce parity debate played a key role in the 2019 season.

The series was also looking to cut downforce by around 12 per cent from the test.

The latest VCAT was held at Oakey Army Aviation Centre, homologating teams DJR Team Penske (Ford) and Triple Eight Race Engineering (Holden) running a Mustang and a Commodore against Supercars' own FG-X Falcon.

The Penske Mustang was driven by second-generation racer and team mechanic Aaron Seton, the T8 Holden by Shane van Gisbergen's data engineer and NZ V8s driver Martin Short, and the FG-X by Supercars Safety Car driver Jason Routley.

According to Supercars' Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess, the test was exhausting but successful.

"It's been an intense, long, hot week here at Oakey,” he told the official Supercars website.

“We're leaving here happy with where we've got the cars, but the results of this week’s work will only show themselves next year when we go racing.

“The process has changed, and had to change considerably over the previous VCAT. Both homologation teams have worked closely, and harmoniously together, and with Supercars, to reach a resolution that we are all aligned and happy with.

“We're all exhausted, but equally excited and looking forward to going racing in 2020."