Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule

shares
comments
The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule
By:
Oct 11, 2019, 9:24 PM

Check out the complete schedule and TV listings for the 2019 Bathurst 1000 this weekend.

Subject to change. All times and TV listings local (AEDT, GMT +11).

Saturday October 12

08:00-08:20 Toyota 86 – Race 1
08:30-08:55 SuperUtes – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506)
09:05-09:20 Super2 – Warm-up (Fox Sports 506)
09:35-10:05 Supercars – Practice 6 (Fox Sports 506)
10:15-10:40 Toyota 86 – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506)
12:10-12:30 SuperUtes – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506 and Network 10)
12:45-13:15 Supercars – Practice 7 (Fox Sports 506 and Network 10)
13:25-13:45 Touring Car Masters – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506 and Network 10)
13:55-14:20 Carrera Cup – Race 2 (Fox Sports 506 and Network 10)
15:00-16:42 Super2 – Race (Fox Sports 506 and Network 10)
17:05-17:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout (Fox Sports 506 and Network 10)

Sunday October 13

07:45-08:05 Toyota 86 – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506 and Network 10)
08:20-08:40 Supercars – Warm-up (Fox Sports 506 and Network 10)
08:55-09:15 Touring Car Masters – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506 and Network 10)
10:05-10:30 Carrera Cup – Race 3 (Fox Sports 506 and Network 10)
11:30 Supercars – 2019 Bathurst 1000 (Fox Sports 506 and Network 10)

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Latest news

