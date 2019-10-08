The 2019 Bathurst 1000 form guide

As the countdown to the 2019 Bathurst 1000 continues, we take a look at the last five Great Race finishes for all 52 drivers in the field.
#2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United
Scott Pye – 2, 2, 5, DNF, DNF
Warren Luff – 2, 2, DNF, 3, DNS
Bathurst starts together – 2
#3 Kelly Racing Nissan
Photo by: Kelly Racing
Garry Jacobson – 11, 8
Dean Fiore – DNF, 6, 8, 13, 15
Bathurst starts together – 0
#5 Tickford Racing Ford
Photo by: Tickford
Lee Holdsworth – 21, DNF, DNF, 9, DNF
Thomas Randle – N/A
Bathurst starts together – 0
#6 Tickford Racing Ford
Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images
Cam Waters – 23, 16, 4, DNQ, 12
Michael Caruso – DNF, 6, 8, 13, 15
Bathurst starts together – 0
#7 Kelly Racing Nissan
Photo by: Kelly Racing
Andre Heimgartner – 16, 9, DNF, DNF, 11
Bryce Fullwood – 20
Bathurst starts together – 0
#8 Brad Jones Racing Holden
Photo by: Brad Jones Racing
Nick Percat – 7, DNF, 3, 19, 3
Tim Blanchard – 18, 12, 10, DNF, DNF
Bathurst starts together – 0
#9 Erebus Motorsport Holden
Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images
David Reynolds – 13, 1, 18, 6, DNF
Luke Youlden – 13, 1, 6, 4, 9
Bathurst starts together – 2
#12 DJR Team Penske Ford
Photo by: DJR Team Penske
Fabian Coulthard – 9, 3, 6, 4, 9
Tony D’Alberto – 9, 3, 5, 14, DNF
Bathurst starts together – 2
#14 Brad Jones Racing Holden
Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images
Tim Slade – 17, 9, 7, 14, DNF
Ash Walsh – 17, DNS, 7, DNF, DNF
Bathurst starts together – 2
#15 Kelly Racing Nissan
Photo by: Kelly Racing
Rick Kelly – 11, 13, DNF, 16, 8
Dale Wood – 18, 4, 9, 15, DNF
Bathurst starts together – 0
#17 DJR Team Penske Ford
Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images
Scott McLaughlin – 3, DNF, 15, 5, 17
Alex Premat – 3, DNF, 2, 5, 17
Bathurst starts together – 4
#18 Team 18 Holden
Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images
Mark Winterbottom – 12, DNF, DNF, 2, 6
Steve Richards – 1, 11, 16, 1, 10
Bathurst starts together – 6
#19 Tekno Autosports Holden
Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images
Jack Le Brocq – 15, 7, 4, DNF
Jonathon Webb – 15, 14, 1, 8, 16
Bathurst starts together – 1
#21 Brad Jones Racing Holden
Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images
Macauley Jones – 7, DNF, 10, 15
Dean Canto – 12, DNF, DNF, 6, DNF
Bathurst starts together – 0
#22 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United
James Courtney – DNF, 19, 13, 13, DNF
Jack Perkins – DNF, 19, 13, 11, 12
Bathurst starts together – 3
#23 Tickford Racing Ford
Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images
Will Davison – 19, 14, 1, 12, 4
Alex Davison – 19, 15, N/A, 12, 4
Bathurst starts together – 3
#27 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
Photo by: Andretti Autosport
Alexander Rossi – N/A
James Hinchcliffe – N/A
Bathurst starts together – 0
#33 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden
Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images
Richie Stanaway – 22, 16, 12
Chris Pither – 6, 4, 12, DNF, DNF
Bathurst starts together – 0
#34 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden
Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images
James Golding – 8, 18, DNF
Richard Muscat – 8, DNF
Bathurst starts together – 1
#35 Matt Stone Racing Holden
Photo by: Matt Stone Racing
Todd Hazelwood – 20, 12
Jack Smith – N/A
Bathurst starts together – 0
#55 Tickford Racing Ford
Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images
Chaz Mostert – 4, 10, 19, DNQ, 1
James Moffat – 4, DNF, DNF, 10, 2
Bathurst starts together – 1
#56 Kostecki Brothers Racing Holden
Photo by: Holden Motorsport
Jake Kostecki – N/A
Brodie Kostecki – N/A
Bathurst starts together – 0
#78 Kelly Racing Nissan
Photo by: Kelly Racing
Simona de Silvestro – 14, DNF, 14, 21
Alex Rullo – 14, 15
Bathurst starts together – 1
#97 Triple Eight Holden
Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering
Shane van Gisbergen – 5, 5, 2, 8, 16
Garth Tander – 6, 18, DNF, 3, DNS
Bathurst starts together – 0
#99 Erebus Motorsport Holden
Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images
Anton De Pasquale – 24
Will Brown – 24
Bathurst starts together – 1
#888 Triple Eight Holden
Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering
Jamie Whincup – 10, 20, 11, 18, 5
Craig Lowndes – 1, 11, 16, 1, 10
Bathurst starts together – 4
