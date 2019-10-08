Supercars
Supercars
R
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Analysis

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 form guide

shares
comments
The 2019 Bathurst 1000 form guide
By:
Oct 8, 2019, 4:24 AM

As the countdown to the 2019 Bathurst 1000 continues, we take a look at the last five Great Race finishes for all 52 drivers in the field.

Slider
List

#2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

#2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
1/26

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

Scott Pye – 2, 2, 5, DNF, DNF

Warren Luff – 2, 2, DNF, 3, DNS

Bathurst starts together – 2

#3 Kelly Racing Nissan

#3 Kelly Racing Nissan
2/26

Photo by: Kelly Racing

Garry Jacobson – 11, 8

Dean Fiore – DNF, 6, 8, 13, 15

Bathurst starts together – 0

#5 Tickford Racing Ford

#5 Tickford Racing Ford
3/26

Photo by: Tickford

Lee Holdsworth – 21, DNF, DNF, 9, DNF

Thomas Randle – N/A

Bathurst starts together – 0

#6 Tickford Racing Ford

#6 Tickford Racing Ford
4/26

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images

Cam Waters – 23, 16, 4, DNQ, 12

Michael Caruso – DNF, 6, 8, 13, 15

Bathurst starts together – 0

#7 Kelly Racing Nissan

#7 Kelly Racing Nissan
5/26

Photo by: Kelly Racing

Andre Heimgartner – 16, 9, DNF, DNF, 11

Bryce Fullwood – 20

Bathurst starts together – 0

#8 Brad Jones Racing Holden

#8 Brad Jones Racing Holden
6/26

Photo by: Brad Jones Racing

Nick Percat – 7, DNF, 3, 19, 3

Tim Blanchard – 18, 12, 10, DNF, DNF

Bathurst starts together – 0

#9 Erebus Motorsport Holden

#9 Erebus Motorsport Holden
7/26

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images

David Reynolds – 13, 1, 18, 6, DNF

Luke Youlden – 13, 1, 6, 4, 9

Bathurst starts together – 2

#12 DJR Team Penske Ford

#12 DJR Team Penske Ford
8/26

Photo by: DJR Team Penske

Fabian Coulthard – 9, 3, 6, 4, 9

Tony D’Alberto – 9, 3, 5, 14, DNF

Bathurst starts together – 2

#14 Brad Jones Racing Holden

#14 Brad Jones Racing Holden
9/26

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images

Tim Slade – 17, 9, 7, 14, DNF

Ash Walsh – 17, DNS, 7, DNF, DNF

Bathurst starts together – 2

#15 Kelly Racing Nissan

#15 Kelly Racing Nissan
10/26

Photo by: Kelly Racing

Rick Kelly – 11, 13, DNF, 16, 8

Dale Wood – 18, 4, 9, 15, DNF

Bathurst starts together – 0

#17 DJR Team Penske Ford

#17 DJR Team Penske Ford
11/26

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images

Scott McLaughlin – 3, DNF, 15, 5, 17

Alex Premat – 3, DNF, 2, 5, 17

Bathurst starts together – 4

#18 Team 18 Holden

#18 Team 18 Holden
12/26

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images

Mark Winterbottom – 12, DNF, DNF, 2, 6

Steve Richards – 1, 11, 16, 1, 10

Bathurst starts together – 6

#19 Tekno Autosports Holden

#19 Tekno Autosports Holden
13/26

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images

Jack Le Brocq – 15, 7, 4, DNF

Jonathon Webb – 15, 14, 1, 8, 16

Bathurst starts together – 1

#21 Brad Jones Racing Holden

#21 Brad Jones Racing Holden
14/26

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images

Macauley Jones – 7, DNF, 10, 15

Dean Canto – 12, DNF, DNF, 6, DNF

Bathurst starts together – 0

#22 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

#22 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
15/26

Photo by: Walkinshaw Andretti United

James Courtney – DNF, 19, 13, 13, DNF

Jack Perkins – DNF, 19, 13, 11, 12

Bathurst starts together – 3

#23 Tickford Racing Ford

#23 Tickford Racing Ford
16/26

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images

Will Davison – 19, 14, 1, 12, 4

Alex Davison – 19, 15, N/A, 12, 4

Bathurst starts together – 3

#27 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

#27 Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden
17/26

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Alexander Rossi – N/A

James Hinchcliffe – N/A

Bathurst starts together – 0

#33 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden

#33 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden
18/26

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images

Richie Stanaway – 22, 16, 12

Chris Pither – 6, 4, 12, DNF, DNF

Bathurst starts together – 0

#34 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden

#34 Garry Rogers Motorsport Holden
19/26

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images

James Golding – 8, 18, DNF

Richard Muscat – 8, DNF

Bathurst starts together – 1

#35 Matt Stone Racing Holden

#35 Matt Stone Racing Holden
20/26

Photo by: Matt Stone Racing

Todd Hazelwood – 20, 12

Jack Smith – N/A

Bathurst starts together – 0

#55 Tickford Racing Ford

#55 Tickford Racing Ford
21/26

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images

Chaz Mostert – 4, 10, 19, DNQ, 1

James Moffat – 4, DNF, DNF, 10, 2

Bathurst starts together – 1

#56 Kostecki Brothers Racing Holden

#56 Kostecki Brothers Racing Holden
22/26

Photo by: Holden Motorsport

Jake Kostecki – N/A

Brodie Kostecki – N/A

Bathurst starts together – 0

#78 Kelly Racing Nissan

#78 Kelly Racing Nissan
23/26

Photo by: Kelly Racing

Simona de Silvestro – 14, DNF, 14, 21

Alex Rullo – 14, 15

Bathurst starts together – 1

#97 Triple Eight Holden

#97 Triple Eight Holden
24/26

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Shane van Gisbergen – 5, 5, 2, 8, 16

Garth Tander – 6, 18, DNF, 3, DNS

Bathurst starts together – 0

#99 Erebus Motorsport Holden

#99 Erebus Motorsport Holden
25/26

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / LAT Images

Anton De Pasquale – 24

Will Brown – 24

Bathurst starts together – 1

#888 Triple Eight Holden

#888 Triple Eight Holden
26/26

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Jamie Whincup – 10, 20, 11, 18, 5

Craig Lowndes – 1, 11, 16, 1, 10

Bathurst starts together – 4

Nissan squad unveils 'Silver Bullet' Bathurst 1000 livery

Previous article

Nissan squad unveils 'Silver Bullet' Bathurst 1000 livery
Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

