Supercars News

10,000 spectator target for Sydney Supercars events

By:

A target of 10,000 spectators per day has been set for the four Supercars events at Sydney Motorsport Park.

10,000 spectator target for Sydney Supercars events

The Australian Racing Drivers' Club, which runs the SMP venue, is currently working with New South Wales Health on its crowd allowance across the quadruple-header that will kick off later this month.

As it stands the capacity is set at 5000 people per day, however talks are underway to double the cap to 10,000.

A precedent for that has been set by The Everest horse racing meet, which will take place in front of a crowd capped at 10,000 at Royal Randwick this weekend.

Sydney is only days out of a months-long lockdown, the city having been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak that stretches back to June.

The re-opening of Australia's largest city has come thanks to rapidly improving vaccine coverage, with a number of health measures, including crowd caps on large events, still in place.

Double vaccination is also mandatory for the four SMP Supercars events, something that he seen the ARDC subject to hate mail from anti-vaxxers.

Tickets for the unprecedented quadruple header, which will kick-start a Supercars season that's been in an unexpected hibernation since July, are now on sale despite the ongoing question mark over total crowd numbers.

Spectators will have the choice of reserved grandstand, unreserved grandstand and general admission tickets.

There is also a 'Superpass' option that includes a significantly discounted rate for access to all four SMP events.

Paddock access for fans is likely to be strictly off limits, at least for the opening few events, to reduce the likelihood of any infection among teams, drivers and category officials.

There will be a total of four night races across the four-round SMP swing, including two on the same weekend at the second event.

Supercars has also put a special trophy and $25,000 prize on the table for the best-performing driver during the stay in Sydney.

The first SMP event will kick off on Friday October 29.

