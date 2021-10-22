Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start locked in
Supercars News

10,000 fan limit granted for Sydney Supercars

By:

Sydney Motorport Park has been granted a 10,000 person limit per day across the upcoming Supercars quadruple header.

10,000 fan limit granted for Sydney Supercars

The Australian Racing Drivers' Club, which runs the SMP venue, was initially granted a 5000-person limit from the New South Wales government as part of the state's re-opening from its recent COVID-19 lockdown.

However it swiftly applied to NSW Health for that limit to be doubled, based on a similar allowance for the recent The Everest horse racing meet.

That application has now been granted, the ARDC informing members today that the limit will be raised to 10,000 fully-vaccinated fans per day.

Tickets have been on sale for the four consecutive Sydney events for the past 10 days.

SMP will host the unprecedented quadruple header to help Supercars get to the 12 rounds it needs to honour its broadcast agreement.

The back-to-back event will help celebrate a return of national sport to Sydney following its lengthy lockdown.

Sydney is effectively the first major Australian city to adopt a living with the virus approach thanks to improving vaccination coverage.

Melbourne will join soon, the Victorian capital beginning a soft emergence from lockdown today despite recording more than 2000 positive cases.

The rest of Australia is still pursuing an elimination strategy as the likes of Western Australia, Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania still wait for vaccination rates to improve.

None of those states are currently in lockdown, however all have some level of border protection to NSW and Victoria.

Due to those high case numbers to the south, the Melbourne-based teams will be forced to follow stay-at-home orders after arriving in NSW next week until November 1.

They will, however, still be able to travel to the circuit for the first SMP event on October 29-31.

All teams, regardless of where they are arriving from, have been warned by Supercars to take a cautious approach when not at the circuit during the four-week stay in Western Sydney.

That's due to the ongoing virus circulation in the city and fears that positive cases in the paddock could threaten the events.

