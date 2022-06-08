Isle of Man TT 2022: Rain cancels Wednesday’s Supersport race

Listen to this article

The third day of racing at the 2022 TT was meant to feature two contests: the three-lap Supertwin race and the second three-lap Supersport race.

The schedule was due to get going at 11:45am this morning, but overnight rain and mist around the mountain forced a delay of two hours initially, with the day’s running revised several times.

Eventually, a warm-up lap for the solo riders and the Sidecars took place at 1:45pm, before the Supertwin race got underway at 3pm.

The second Supersport race was due to start at 6:30pm, but rain around an hour before the race was meant to start has forced organisers to call off tonight’s event.

The race has now been slotted in for 12:30pm on Thursday and will be run over four-laps, though a final decision on the race will be taken in the morning if the weather proves too uncertain.

Wednesday’s Supertwins race was won by Peter Hickman after a tense battle with Michael Dunlop ended with the latter suffering technical issues on the final tour.

That marked Hickman’s third win of the 2022 TT and his first in the Supertwins class, meaning he has taken victory in every class at the event apart from the Sidecars.

Friday is the final race day at the TT and is due to feature the second three-lap Sidecar contest and the six-lap Senior TT finale for the Superbike class.

It is not clear yet when organisers plan to reschedule the second Supersport race, though weather conditions on Thursday – which is meant to be a day off for the paddock – don’t look favourable.

Hickman took victories in the opening Superbike race of the week on his FHO-run BMW, and backed that up with the win in the Superstock event on Monday.

He also finished third in the first Supersport race on Monday, which was marred by the tragic death of Davy Morgan in an incident at the 27th Milestone on the final lap.

Morgan was the third competitor to be killed at the TT in 2022, after solo rider Mark Purslow died in an accident in practice and Sidecar driver Cesar Chanal was killed in a crash on Saturday in the class’ first race.

On Wednesday, organisers sent out a press release stating that the identity of the Sidecar competitor who was killed on Saturday had been mistaken, after it was originally communicated that passenger Olivier Lavorel had died.

Lavorel remains in hospital in Liverpool in a critical condition.