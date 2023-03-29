Subscribe
Stroke victim Hutchinson forced out of 2023 Isle of Man TT

Ian Hutchinson will miss this year’s Isle of Man TT due to his racing licence being revoked after he suffered a stroke earlier in the year.

The 16-time TT winner was due to compete for the TAS Racing-run Milwaukee BMW squad this year but has been forced to miss the event having been absent from the top 20 seeded riders list that was released on Tuesday. 

Hutchinson suffered a stroke earlier this year while cycling in Spain and said British Superbike rider Jason O’Halloran “saved his life” who was with him in Spain. 

In a team statement to confirm Hutchinson’s withdrawal from this year’s TT, the team explained it is standard practice by the racing governing body, the ACU, to revoke a racing licence for 12 months following a stroke.

“Ian’s day-to-day health is of paramount importance to all involved and while he is making a remarkable recovery, already given the all clear to drive his car – rules are rules and we must respect them,” the team statement read.

“Ian is obviously bitterly disappointed after putting in the hard yards over the winter months, spinning many laps on a TAS Racing prepared Milwaukee BMW M 1000 RR Superstock specification machine in Spain.”

Hutchinson will still attend the TT this year as a guest and meet fans while carrying out sponsor activities.

“First and foremost our concerns are with Ian and we look forward to supporting him on his road to making a full recovery,” said Philip Neill, Milwaukee BMW team principal.

“Clearly we are disappointed to miss our first IOM TT in 23 years - aside from the COVID-19 years of course. Everything was in place for this year’s event together with Milwaukee and our other valued partners.

“We now look forward to finalising our plans for the NW200 and another BSB season.”

Milwaukee BMW will still contest the North West 200 in Northern Ireland in May, having signed Alastair Seeley to compete for the team.

The 2023 Isle of Man TT starts on 29 May and concludes on 10 June with the Senior TT.

