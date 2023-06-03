First races of 2023 Isle of Man TT delayed by road traffic incident
The opening race day schedule of the 2023 Isle of Man TT has been delayed due to a serious road traffic incident.
Racing at TT 2023 was due to get underway at 11:45am with the opening Supersport race of the week, followed at 2:15pm by the first Sidecar contest of the event.
There was also meant to be a one-lap solo warm-up session at 10:30am, with roads closing around the 37.75-mile course at 10am.
TT organisers announced this morning that the schedule for Saturday has been delayed by an hour due to a serious traffic incident on the 33rd Milestone on the mountain section of the course.
Roads were meant to close at 11am local time, with the solo warm-up session set for 11:30am, before the Supersport race takes place at 12:45am. The Sidecar race was then meant to get underway at 3:15pm.
However, organisers have now announced a further one-hour delay to the schedule, with the Supersport race beginning at 1:45pm now and the Sidecars getting away at 4:15pm.
Roads on the course will close at 12pm, with a solo warm-up taking place at 12:30pm.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
For the first time in years, the first race of TT week will not be the opening Superbike contest, with the Supersport machinery first away across four laps provisionally.
The first Superbike race will take place on Sunday from 2:40pm, with racing set to continue on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of next week.
Conditions have been perfect on the island throughout practice week, teeing up a potentially historic race week after unofficial lap records were set in qualifying.
Michael Dunlop stole the headlines on the final day of practice on Friday when he posted an unofficial lap record of 135.531mph on his Hawk Racing Honda Superbike.
That marked the first 135mph lap since Peter Hickman’s official outright lap record of 135.452mph set in 2018 in the Senior TT race.
Home hero Conor Cummins announced on social media that he will be absent from the first two days of racing at TT 2023 having been hospitalised with a viral infection.
He will attempt to return on Tuesday for the third race day of TT 2023.
KTM: "Needing to feel important" has motivated Miller in MotoGP 2023
Jakarta E-Prix: Wehrlein ends win drought to close in on points lead
Latest news
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland
Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland Cole Custer wins chaotic NASCAR Xfinity race at Portland
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck
Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.