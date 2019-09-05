Biffle to make Gold Coast Stadium Super Trucks start

Biffle will join the SST field for what will be the category's return to top-level Aussie competition, following its much-publicised clash with the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport.

The Surfers Paradise cameo comes after a number of SST starts for Biffle on US soil last year.

“Robby [Gordon] has created one of, if not the, most entertaining and exciting motorsport categories in the world and since first racing in the series in August at Road America I’ve just loved every minute driving them,” Biffle said.

“When Robby confirmed that the SSTs were heading back to Australia to race alongside a series like Supercars on the streets of Surfers Paradise I just had to be involved.”

Gordon added: “It’s awesome to have a driver of Greg Biffle’s calibre wanting to race in the SST Series, it’s a true testament to how far the category has grown.

“I’m stoked to name the driver of the Continental Truck this early as I know he will love the street party style racing on the streets of Gold Coast in October.”

Biffle is a 56-time winner across NASCAR's top three divisions, his most recent triumph coming during a one-off Truck start in Texas back in June this year.