Top events
Esports
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
27 May
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Touring / Breaking news

Toyota to continue 86 series until 2022

shares
comments
Toyota to continue 86 series until 2022
By:
May 26, 2020, 2:07 AM

Toyota Australia has confirmed it will continue to run its factory-backed 86 Racing Series until at least the end of 2022.

The deal is a two-year extension on the current agreement for the one-make series, and includes being re-branded as the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series.

That brings it into line with the factory-supported local rally programme, which took on the TGR branding last year.

"For the past four years, the 86 racing series has given talented youngsters, passionate enthusiasts and the tight-knit community that supports them, the opportunity to regularly come together to do something they love while also providing motorsport fans with plenty of thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing action,"said Toyota's chief marketing officer Wayne Gabriel.

Read Also:

"Toyota is committed to continuing to deliver on that for another two years beyond the 2020 season, giving drivers and teams the security of knowing that their investment in pursuing their passion won't be short-lived.

"And at the same time, we can guarantee fans exhilarating grassroots motor racing action on some of the best circuits Australia has to offer."

The 86 Racing Series has boasted packed grids since debuting in 2016, largely thanks to manageable costs – cars cost around $75,000 including the Neal Bates Motorsport conversion – and $150,000 prize pool.

The make-up of this year's championship is still under a cloud of uncertainty, however, with Supercars unlikely to be running with support categories in the short to medium term.

The season was supposed to kick off at Winton in just over a week.

Next article
Barrichello to run dual Toyota programme in 2020

Previous article

Barrichello to run dual Toyota programme in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Touring
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Despite win, Brad Keselowski’s future remains in doubt

2
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson disqualified, loses runner-up finish in 600

3
IndyCar

Al Unser – Indy 500 legend, Indy car ace

4
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott rues decision that cost Coke 600 victory shot

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends Hamlin's crew chief, car chief and engineer

Latest news

Toyota to continue 86 series until 2022
TCR

Toyota to continue 86 series until 2022

Barrichello to run dual Toyota programme in 2020
TCR

Barrichello to run dual Toyota programme in 2020

Volkswagen Ameo: Jhabakh, Sonawane win on rain-hit Sunday
TCR

Volkswagen Ameo: Jhabakh, Sonawane win on rain-hit Sunday

Volkswagen Ameo: Bandyopadhyay wins after rain delay
TCR

Volkswagen Ameo: Bandyopadhyay wins after rain delay

Tharani receives one-race ban for disobeying black flag
TCR

Tharani receives one-race ban for disobeying black flag

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.