Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Next
Touring / Toyota 86: Townsville / Breaking news

Female driver joins Australian Toyota series

shares
comments
Female driver joins Australian Toyota series
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Jul 2, 2018, 12:53 AM

Rising female star Emily Duggan will join the Toyota 86 Racing Series for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Test action
Test action
Jack Milligan
Drivers group photo
Start action
Motorsport.com's Australian Editor Andrew van Leeuwen in the Toyota 86 race car

Duggan, who cut her teeth in state-level racing over the past few years, will make a full-time switch to national competition with a deal to run in the one-make Toyota series which runs on the Supercars support bill.

She'll be one of two young female drivers to debut in the series in Townsville, with 19-year-old Madison Dunston also making the step up from Aussie Racing Cars for her home round.

The move will be a welcome one for Toyota Australia, which set increased female participation as one of its goals for the series for this season.

It's understood that the series has been working with Duggan to help get her on the grid since early this year.

“The series meets all my requirements – it’s professionally-run, has an outstanding amount of coverage as a Supercars support category, and being a one-make series means the results are determined by driver ability," said Duggan.

“Unlike many other drivers in the series I didn’t start my career in karting or Formula Ford and while that’s not an excuse, it means I have to work harder because I’m several steps behind others who have learned race-craft from a very early age, as well as those who have already been racing in the 86 Series and have experience with the cars.

“I’m fully committed to learning and improving, and I’ll be using all the resources available to push myself towards the front of the field.”

The Townsville round is the second of the 86 Racing Series season, with The Bend, Sandown, Bathurst, and Newcastle also on the 2018 schedule.

Next Touring article

Next article

Toyota extends 86 series deal until 2020

Toyota extends 86 series deal until 2020

About this article

Series Touring
Event Toyota 86: Townsville
Location Townsville
Drivers Emily Duggan
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Mini Flat Out 01:31
Touring

Mini Flat Out

Toyota | T86RS David Brabham Feature Video at Bathurst 1000, 2017. 03:11
Touring

Toyota | T86RS David Brabham Feature Video at Bathurst 1000, 2017.

News in depth
Toyota extends 86 series deal until 2020
Touring

Toyota extends 86 series deal until 2020

Q&A with David Brabham on his Bathurst comeback
Touring

Q&A with David Brabham on his Bathurst comeback

David Brabham to make Bathurst comeback
Touring

David Brabham to make Bathurst comeback

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.