Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Touring Toyota 86: Townsville Breaking news

Female driver joins Australian Toyota series

0 shares
Female driver joins Australian Toyota series
Test action
Test action
Jack Milligan
Drivers group photo
Start action
Motorsport.com's Australian Editor Andrew van Leeuwen in the Toyota 86 race car
Get alerts
By: Andrew van Leeuwen, News Editor
02/07/2018 12:53

Rising female star Emily Duggan will join the Toyota 86 Racing Series for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Duggan, who cut her teeth in state-level racing over the past few years, will make a full-time switch to national competition with a deal to run in the one-make Toyota series which runs on the Supercars support bill.

She'll be one of two young female drivers to debut in the series in Townsville, with 19-year-old Madison Dunston also making the step up from Aussie Racing Cars for her home round.

The move will be a welcome one for Toyota Australia, which set increased female participation as one of its goals for the series for this season.

It's understood that the series has been working with Duggan to help get her on the grid since early this year.

“The series meets all my requirements – it’s professionally-run, has an outstanding amount of coverage as a Supercars support category, and being a one-make series means the results are determined by driver ability," said Duggan.

“Unlike many other drivers in the series I didn’t start my career in karting or Formula Ford and while that’s not an excuse, it means I have to work harder because I’m several steps behind others who have learned race-craft from a very early age, as well as those who have already been racing in the 86 Series and have experience with the cars.

“I’m fully committed to learning and improving, and I’ll be using all the resources available to push myself towards the front of the field.”

The Townsville round is the second of the 86 Racing Series season, with The Bend, Sandown, Bathurst, and Newcastle also on the 2018 schedule.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Touring
Event Toyota 86: Townsville
Track Townsville
Drivers Emily Duggan
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Touring main page