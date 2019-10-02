Top events
TCR / Breaking news

Mazda Motorsports unveils new TCR car

shares
comments
Mazda Motorsports unveils new TCR car
By:
Oct 2, 2019

Mazda Motorsports has unveiled its brand new Mazda3 TCR car.

The 350-horsepower Mazda3 TCR has been developed by Long Road Racing, which was also responsible for the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup car.

Mazda has confirmed that the car will compete in the 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, with a debut set for the four-hour Endurance Challenge at a the Rolex 24 next January.

It will also be eligible for regional and domestic TCR series around the globe.

“TCR represents a great opportunity for us to showcase the new Mazda3 and provide our customers another avenue to race Mazda vehicles,” said Masahiro Moro, Chairman and CEO, Mazda North American Operations.

“Some of our most important successes in IMSA and SRO TC Americas have been thanks to dedicated customers who chose to race with Mazda, and we hope the next generation of Mazda racers see the same potential in the Mazda3 TCR.”

John Doonan, Director of Mazda Motorsports, added: “The Mazda3 features the outstanding design and engineering that Mazda is known for, and because of that, it is a fantastic foundation for our new Mazda3 TCR.

"We have looked forward to returning to the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge for several seasons, and everyone at Mazda is very excited that we will do just that in 2020.

"We are eagerly anticipating success for the Mazda3 TCR in IMSA, SRO Americas and in TCR championships around the world.”

Mazda3 TCR

Mazda3 TCR
1/4

Photo by: Mazda

Mazda3 TCR

Mazda3 TCR
2/4

Photo by: Mazda

Mazda3 TCR

Mazda3 TCR
3/4

Photo by: Mazda

Mazda3 TCR

Mazda3 TCR
4/4

Photo by: Mazda

First TCR Cupra arrives in Australia

First TCR Cupra arrives in Australia
Series TCR

Series TCR
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

