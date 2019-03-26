Former Supercars boss joins S5000, TCR Australia promoter

Warburton was the CEO of Supercars between midway through 2013 and the end of the 2017 season, at which point he took the top role at advertising firm APN Outdoor.

He then left APN following a takeover by JC Decaux last October.

Warburton is now set to return to motorsport with this new role at ARG, which owns the much-anticipated S5000 category, and holds the promotional and commercial rights to TCR Australia, both of which will kick-off inaugural seasons in May.

He joins the ARG board as of today, alongside fellow board members Brian Bailison and John McMellan.

“I’m excited about getting involved with ARG as it brings together my passion for motorsport, media, events and business," said Warburton.

“The TCR Australia Series, in particular, is dynamic as well as being market and manufacturer relevant.

“It is targeted to a growing demographic and features cars people are buying and driving on a global basis.

"The board of ARG is a very experienced and capable team and I look forward to working with them and assisting the business with executing its plans for growth and other commercial matters."

ARG's executive chairman John McMellan added: “It is very pleasing to have someone of the profile, experience and capability of James join the ARG board.

“His appointment endorses the future plans for the business and James will be integral in assisting and guiding the delivery of those plans over the coming years.

“ARG currently has two new to market categories. The experience and skills that James brings will ensure we deliver a great product that is sustainable commercially and market relevant."