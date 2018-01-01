Global
Wed
24
Jan
2018
Headline
TCR
Breaking news
Australian governing body signs TCR deal
Mon
20
Nov
2017
Dubai
TCR
Race report
Consistent Alfa Romeo Giuliettas TCR by Romeo Ferraris
Dubai
TCR
Race report
Craft-Bamboo Racing scores victory in final round of the TCR International Series
Sat
18
Nov
2017
Dubai
Headline
TCR
Breaking news
Vernay crowned 2017 TCR International champion
Fri
17
Nov
2017
Dubai
Headline
TCR
Breaking news
BTCC ace Shedden grabs pole on TCR debut
Thu
16
Nov
2017
Dubai
TCR
Preview
Craft-Bamboo Racing eager to take victory in final round of the TCR International Series
Mon
13
Nov
2017
Dubai
TCR
Preview
The ultimate title fight to be staged in the Emirates
Wed
25
Oct
2017
Dubai
Headline
TCR
Breaking news
Shedden to make TCR debut in Dubai finale
Sun
08
Oct
2017
Zhejiang
TCR
Race report
Jean-Karl Vernay moves a few steps closer to the title
Sat
07
Oct
2017
Zhejiang
TCR
Qualifying report
Rob Huff claims pole ahead of teammate Vernay
Thu
05
Oct
2017
TCR
Preview
Craft-Bamboo Racing hoping for return to form in Zhejiang
Mon
02
Oct
2017
TCR
Preview
Brand new Chinese racetrack hosts a TCR event
Tue
05
Sep
2017
Headline
TCR
Breaking news
Tarquini and Menu to give Hyundai TCR debut
Mon
04
Sep
2017
Buriram
TCR
Race report
The Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris back to the podium in Thailand
Buriram
TCR
Race report
Craft-Bamboo Racing endure tough weekend in Thailand to score points
Sun
03
Sep
2017
Buriram
TCR
Race report
Michelisz and Panis make a Honda double win in Thailand
Sat
02
Sep
2017
Buriram
TCR
Qualifying report
Mat'o Homola places the Opel Astra back on pole
Thu
31
Aug
2017
TCR
Preview
Romeo Ferraris warms-up for Thailand
Buriram
TCR
Preview
Craft-Bamboo Racing to fight for Teams' Championship lead in Buriram
Mon
10
Jul
2017
Oschersleben
TCR
Race report
Craft-Bamboo Racing score podium in Oschersleben to close in on teams' championship lead
Sun
09
Jul
2017
Oschersleben
TCR
Race report
Gianni Morbidelli scores a clean sweep in Germany
Sat
08
Jul
2017
Oschersleben
TCR
Qualifying report
Gianni Morbidelli back on pole after 14 months
Fri
07
Jul
2017
Headline
TCR
Breaking news
TCR gets approval to launch UK series in 2018
Thu
06
Jul
2017
Oschersleben
TCR
Preview
TCR returns to Oschersleben
More news
TCR
