Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Filters

Sort by:

News:

Posted in:

Article types:

Clear all filters
List Grid

Most recent TCR news articles:

Wed 24 Jan 2018
TCR Breaking news Australian governing body signs TCR deal
Headline
TCR Breaking news

Australian governing body signs TCR deal

Mon 20 Nov 2017
TCR Race report Consistent Alfa Romeo Giuliettas TCR by Romeo Ferraris Dubai
TCR Race report

Consistent Alfa Romeo Giuliettas TCR by Romeo Ferraris

TCR Race report Craft-Bamboo Racing scores victory in final round of the TCR International Series Dubai
TCR Race report

Craft-Bamboo Racing scores victory in final round of the TCR International Series

Sat 18 Nov 2017
TCR Breaking news Vernay crowned 2017 TCR International champion Dubai
Headline
TCR Breaking news

Vernay crowned 2017 TCR International champion

Fri 17 Nov 2017
TCR Breaking news BTCC ace Shedden grabs pole on TCR debut Dubai
Headline
TCR Breaking news

BTCC ace Shedden grabs pole on TCR debut

Thu 16 Nov 2017
TCR Preview Craft-Bamboo Racing eager to take victory in final round of the TCR International Series Dubai
TCR Preview

Craft-Bamboo Racing eager to take victory in final round of the TCR International Series

Mon 13 Nov 2017
TCR Preview The ultimate title fight to be staged in the Emirates Dubai
TCR Preview

The ultimate title fight to be staged in the Emirates

Wed 25 Oct 2017
TCR Breaking news Shedden to make TCR debut in Dubai finale Dubai
Headline
TCR Breaking news

Shedden to make TCR debut in Dubai finale

Sun 08 Oct 2017
TCR Race report Jean-Karl Vernay moves a few steps closer to the title Zhejiang
TCR Race report

Jean-Karl Vernay moves a few steps closer to the title

Sat 07 Oct 2017
TCR Qualifying report Rob Huff claims pole ahead of teammate Vernay Zhejiang
TCR Qualifying report

Rob Huff claims pole ahead of teammate Vernay

Thu 05 Oct 2017
TCR Preview Craft-Bamboo Racing hoping for return to form in Zhejiang
TCR Preview

Craft-Bamboo Racing hoping for return to form in Zhejiang

Mon 02 Oct 2017
TCR Preview Brand new Chinese racetrack hosts a TCR event
TCR Preview

Brand new Chinese racetrack hosts a TCR event

Tue 05 Sep 2017
TCR Breaking news Tarquini and Menu to give Hyundai TCR debut
Headline
TCR Breaking news

Tarquini and Menu to give Hyundai TCR debut

Mon 04 Sep 2017
TCR Race report The Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris back to the podium in Thailand Buriram
TCR Race report

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris back to the podium in Thailand

TCR Race report Craft-Bamboo Racing endure tough weekend in Thailand to score points Buriram
TCR Race report

Craft-Bamboo Racing endure tough weekend in Thailand to score points

Sun 03 Sep 2017
TCR Race report Michelisz and Panis make a Honda double win in Thailand Buriram
TCR Race report

Michelisz and Panis make a Honda double win in Thailand

Sat 02 Sep 2017
TCR Qualifying report Mat’o Homola places the Opel Astra back on pole Buriram
TCR Qualifying report

Mat’o Homola places the Opel Astra back on pole

Thu 31 Aug 2017
TCR Preview Romeo Ferraris warms-up for Thailand
TCR Preview

Romeo Ferraris warms-up for Thailand

TCR Preview Craft-Bamboo Racing to fight for Teams' Championship lead in Buriram Buriram
TCR Preview

Craft-Bamboo Racing to fight for Teams' Championship lead in Buriram

Mon 10 Jul 2017
TCR Race report Craft-Bamboo Racing score podium in Oschersleben to close in on teams’ championship lead Oschersleben
TCR Race report

Craft-Bamboo Racing score podium in Oschersleben to close in on teams’ championship lead

Sun 09 Jul 2017
TCR Race report Gianni Morbidelli scores a clean sweep in Germany Oschersleben
TCR Race report

Gianni Morbidelli scores a clean sweep in Germany

Sat 08 Jul 2017
TCR Qualifying report Gianni Morbidelli back on pole after 14 months Oschersleben
TCR Qualifying report

Gianni Morbidelli back on pole after 14 months

Fri 07 Jul 2017
TCR Breaking news TCR gets approval to launch UK series in 2018
Headline
TCR Breaking news

TCR gets approval to launch UK series in 2018

Thu 06 Jul 2017
TCR Preview TCR returns to Oschersleben Oschersleben
TCR Preview

TCR returns to Oschersleben