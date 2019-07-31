WTCR race winner Vernay joins TCR Australia field

The Frenchman will race a Melbourne Performance Centre-run Audi, replacing Garth Tander in a line-up that includes RS 3s for Russell Ingall and Leanne Tander, and a VW Golf for Aaron Cameron.

Vernay has formidable experience in Audi TCR hardware, having bagged a TCR International title in 2017 and a TCR Benelux crown in 2018.

He also won four WTCR races last season, and is currently sitting ninth in the 2019 WTCR standings for Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport.

“I’m really looking forward to coming to Australia and racing in the new TCR Series down under,” said Vernay.

“I’ve seen some of the racing and the amount of cars that they have and it looks very competitive. For a TCR series that has only just started, it is a very good series so far.

“I have raced lots of Audi TCR cars around the world, so it should be no problem for me to get accustomed to the car.

“The circuit looks interesting – only six corners, but the guys at MPC have said that it is quite technical too, so I’m really excited to get to Australia and experience the racing.”

Qualifying and all three races from Queensland Raceway can be streamed live and free from anywhere in the world via Motorsport.TV.