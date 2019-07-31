Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
TCR Australia / Breaking news

WTCR race winner Vernay joins TCR Australia field

shares
comments
WTCR race winner Vernay joins TCR Australia field
By:
Jul 31, 2019, 12:00 AM

WTCR race winner Jean-Karl Vernay will join the TCR Australia field for this weekend's Queensland Raceway round.

The Frenchman will race a Melbourne Performance Centre-run Audi, replacing Garth Tander in a line-up that includes RS 3s for Russell Ingall and Leanne Tander, and a VW Golf for Aaron Cameron.

Vernay has formidable experience in Audi TCR hardware, having bagged a TCR International title in 2017 and a TCR Benelux crown in 2018.

He also won four WTCR races last season, and is currently sitting ninth in the 2019 WTCR standings for Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport.

“I’m really looking forward to coming to Australia and racing in the new TCR Series down under,” said Vernay.

Read Also:

“I’ve seen some of the racing and the amount of cars that they have and it looks very competitive. For a TCR series that has only just started, it is a very good series so far.

“I have raced lots of Audi TCR cars around the world, so it should be no problem for me to get accustomed to the car.

“The circuit looks interesting – only six corners, but the guys at MPC have said that it is quite technical too, so I’m really excited to get to Australia and experience the racing.”

Qualifying and all three races from Queensland Raceway can be streamed live and free from anywhere in the world via Motorsport.TV.

Next article
Heimgartner makes Holden TCR switch

Previous article

Heimgartner makes Holden TCR switch

Next article

Ipswich TCR: Martin tops Friday running

Ipswich TCR: Martin tops Friday running
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR , WTCR , TCR Australia
Drivers Jean-Karl Vernay
Teams Melbourne Performance Centre
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest news

Cox extends GRM TCR deal
TCR Australia

Cox extends GRM TCR deal

Super3 champ eyeing TCR Australia switch
TCR Australia

Super3 champ eyeing TCR Australia switch

TCR Australia invites new drivers for test at Winton
TCR Australia

TCR Australia invites new drivers for test at Winton

Australian governing body responds to alcohol breach claims
TCR Australia

Australian governing body responds to alcohol breach claims

Supercars champ on TCR: "These things bite you hard"
TCR Australia

Supercars champ on TCR: "These things bite you hard"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.