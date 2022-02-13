Tickets Subscribe
All
Previous / Tasmania TCR: Hanson dominates opener
TCR Australia / Symmons Plains Race report

Tasmania TCR: Cox beats Sweeny to victory in Race 2

Jordan Cox held off Bailey Sweeny to win an incident-packed second TCR Australia race of the weekend at Symmons Plains, as both James Moffat and Jay Hanson retired.

Tasmania TCR: Cox beats Sweeny to victory in Race 2
Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Polesitter Cox had to defend hard from Aaron Cameron on the opening lap of the race, with the two GRM teammates banging wheels as they battled for the lead.

Cox received a reprieve when Cameron was forced to bring his Peugeot to the pits with technical issues, giving him some much needed breathing space up front.

However, Cox would soon come under pressure from Sweeny, the HMO Hyundai driver having passed Tony D’Alberto’s Wall Racing Honda for second on lap 2.

Cox just managed to hold on to the lead as the safety car was deployed for a collision between Moffat (GRM Renault) and Saturday winner Hanson (Melbourne Performance Audi) that put both drivers out of the race.

Following the restart, Cox continued to face intense pressure from Sweeny, the two drivers circulating the track with less than a second between them.

Ultimately, Cox prevailed in the battle to claim his fifth win in TCR Australia - and the first since his double triumph in last year’s Bathurst finale.

D’Alberto made it three different manufacturers in the top three after resisting a last-gasp passing attempt from Will Brown in the MPC Audi.

Josh Buchan was fifth for HMO Hyundai, with Zac Soutar (Soutar Honda), Dylan O’Keeffe (GRM Peugeot), Brad Shiels (Tilton Hyundai), Michael Caruso (Ashley Seward Alfa Romeo) and Ben Bargwanna (Burson Peugeot) rounding out the top 10.

Driving a Wall Racing Honda, multiple Supercars race winner Fabian Coulthard finished 14th on his TCR Australia debut.

