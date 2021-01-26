Tasmania TCR: Cox takes first victory

It was an all-Garry Rogers Motorsport battle for the first portion of the race, both Cox (GRM Alfa) and Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot) getting the jump on polesitter Lee Holdsworth (ASM Alfa).

Cameron then capped off his sensational launch from fourth on the grid by sliding up the inside of Cox at Turn 6 on the opening lap to grab the lead.

The GRM pair ran nose-to-tail for the next 14 laps, until Cameron ran wide at the hairpin thanks to a technical issue.

That left Cox in a relatively comfortable lead, the former production car racer managing to gap back to Holdsworth to take the chequered flag by nine-tenths.

"That was a hairy race at the start, we were banging doors," said Cox. "It was all happening, but that's what I love about racing. We had the pace in the end, so I couldn't be happier."

With Cameron dropping right to the back of the field, Chaz Mostert (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi) was promoted to the final spot on the podium. It was a fairly lonely race for the Supercars ace, though, who was 3.2s behind the winner and well over a second clear of teammate Luke King.

Nathan Morcom ended up best of the HMO Hyundais in fifth, one spot ahead of teammate Josh Buchan and Tilton Hyundai driver Brad Shiels.

Father-son duo Jason and Ben Bargwanna (Burson Peugeots) finished eighth and 10th, split by Wall Racing Honda's Tony D'Alberto.

There was some action for a few of the big names in the field, starting with an early clash between GRM teammates Michael Caruso and Dylan O'Keeffe. Caruso was out of the race on the spot after tagging the wall, while O'Keeffe got going again and finished 11th.

Jay Hanson (ASM Alfa), who was penalised for tagging Mostert at hairpin yesterday, was on the receiving end of contact today. The teenager had been running seventh when James Moffat (GRM Renault) dropped a wheel in the braking zone and piled into the back of Hanson's car, taking both of them out of the race.

"Apologies to Jay," said Moffat. "Both him and I got a run on [Buchan] up to the hairpin. It felt like the Hyundai squeezed me a bit. I had it all under control, and all of a sudden she took off on me under brakes."

The final TCR race of the opening round will take place at 3:30pm local time today and can be watched live and free on Motorsport.tv.