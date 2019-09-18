Tander returns to TCR Australia

Top events
By:
Sep 18, 2019, 5:23 AM

Garth Tander will return to the TCR Australia field for this weekend's penultimate round at Sandown.

The three-time Bathurst 1000 winner has already made a pair of appearances in a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi this season at Phillip Island and The Bend, winning a race at the latter.

He's now set to return to MPC for Sandown, replacing wife Leanne in the team's #3 entry.

“It is great to be back in TCR," said Tander.

"We’d always looked at Sandown as one of the circuits that would suit the Audi, so I’m glad this opportunity has come up.

“I think it will be an interesting challenging. We haven’t been to a track where you have to use the kerbs, because as we know, that’s the fastest way to get around Sandown.

“And it’s good to get some miles under my belt leading into the Bathurst 1000 next month. We know the pack battle in TCR is tight, the competition is tight and the competition is competitive so it’s great top get amongst that again and keep myself race fit.”

MPC will field a total of six cars at Sandown, the squad's fleet growing by two thanks to a split between Jason Bright and Matt Stone Racing.

MSR had been running Bright's two Volkswagens, but the cars – one for Bright and one for Alexandra Whitley – will now be run out of MPC for the remainder of the season.

Sandown's TCR Australia races will be shown live and free on Motorsport.tv.

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Drivers Garth Tander
Teams Melbourne Performance Centre
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

