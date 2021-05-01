Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole

O'Keeffe delivered on the practice pace shown by the Renaults on Friday, putting his Garry Rogers Motorsport-run Megane on pole for today's first heat.

His time of 1m33.386s put him just under two-tenths clear of HMO Customer Racing driver Josh Buchan, the rookie with a career-best qualifying result in second.

James Moffat made it a GRM Renault one-three with the third best time, while John Martin led the way for the Wall Racing Honda squad in fourth.

Chaz Mostert was fifth fastest, the series leader enjoying a relatively strong start to the day after a quiet showing in practice.

Nathan Morcom (HMO Hyundai) and Tony D'Alberto (Wall Honda) were sixth and seventh as Michael Caruso (GRM Alfa Romeo), title contender Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot) and Jason Bargwanna (GRM Peugeot) rounded out the Top 10.

The first race of the weekend kicks off at 1:25pm local time.

