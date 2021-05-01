Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Bathurst TCR: Mostert passes Cameron to complete clean sweep
TCR Australia Qualifying report

Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole

By:

Dylan O'Keeffe scored his first pole position of the 2021 TCR Australia season at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole

O'Keeffe delivered on the practice pace shown by the Renaults on Friday, putting his Garry Rogers Motorsport-run Megane on pole for today's first heat.

His time of 1m33.386s put him just under two-tenths clear of HMO Customer Racing driver Josh Buchan, the rookie with a career-best qualifying result in second.

James Moffat made it a GRM Renault one-three with the third best time, while John Martin led the way for the Wall Racing Honda squad in fourth.

Chaz Mostert was fifth fastest, the series leader enjoying a relatively strong start to the day after a quiet showing in practice.

Nathan Morcom (HMO Hyundai) and Tony D'Alberto (Wall Honda) were sixth and seventh as Michael Caruso (GRM Alfa Romeo), title contender Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot) and Jason Bargwanna (GRM Peugeot) rounded out the Top 10.

The first race of the weekend kicks off at 1:25pm local time.

Watch all of the action live and free on Motorsport.tv. 

shares
comments
Bathurst TCR: Mostert passes Cameron to complete clean sweep

Previous article

Bathurst TCR: Mostert passes Cameron to complete clean sweep
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

18h
2
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao

7h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

10h
4
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen

10h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

6h
Latest news
Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole
TCRA

Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole

1h
Bathurst TCR: Mostert passes Cameron to complete clean sweep
Video Inside
TCRA

Bathurst TCR: Mostert passes Cameron to complete clean sweep

Apr 4, 2021
Bathurst TCR: Mostert makes it two wins in a row
Video Inside
TCRA

Bathurst TCR: Mostert makes it two wins in a row

Apr 3, 2021
Bathurst TCR: Mostert beats Cameron in opener
Video Inside
TCRA

Bathurst TCR: Mostert beats Cameron in opener

Apr 3, 2021
Border reprieve for Bathurst 6 Hour
Endu

Border reprieve for Bathurst 6 Hour

Mar 29, 2021
Latest videos
Chaz Mostert explains the difference bewteen TCR and Supercars 03:01
TCR Australia
18h

Chaz Mostert explains the difference bewteen TCR and Supercars

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 3 30:00
TCR Australia
Apr 29, 2021

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 3

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 2 30:00
TCR Australia
Apr 29, 2021

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 2

Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 1 30:00
TCR Australia
Apr 29, 2021

Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 1

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Qualifying 30:00
TCR Australia
Apr 29, 2021

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Qualifying

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sydney S5000: Golding dominates opener
Other open wheel

Sydney S5000: Golding dominates opener

How van Gisbergen's Supercars win streak stacks up in the history books
Supercars

How van Gisbergen's Supercars win streak stacks up in the history books

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Trending Today

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

Rossi not feeling pressure as MotoGP future decision looms
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi not feeling pressure as MotoGP future decision looms

Horner: Switch to F1 secret ballot voting would be "a shame"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Switch to F1 secret ballot voting would be "a shame"

Espargaro: Aprilia’s Jerez MotoGP practice pace “shocking”
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: Aprilia’s Jerez MotoGP practice pace “shocking”

Latest news

Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole

Bathurst TCR: Mostert passes Cameron to complete clean sweep
Video Inside
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Mostert passes Cameron to complete clean sweep

Bathurst TCR: Mostert makes it two wins in a row
Video Inside
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Mostert makes it two wins in a row

Bathurst TCR: Mostert beats Cameron in opener
Video Inside
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Mostert beats Cameron in opener

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.