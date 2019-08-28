Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Super2 leader joins TCR Australia field

shares
comments
Super2 leader joins TCR Australia field
By:
Aug 28, 2019, 3:51 AM

Super2 leader Bryce Fullwood will race at Kelly Racing Subaru at this weekend's TCR Australia round at Winton.

The MW Motorsport driver is already signed on with KR for this year's Supercars enduros races, sharing a Nissan with Andre Heimgartner.

He's now set for an early race debut with the squad, Fullwood set to race one of the team's two TCR-spec Subarus.

“I’m really looking forward to getting in the Kelly Racing TCR Subaru this weekend for the Winton round," said the Darwin driver.

"It’s going to be an interesting change for me; everything I’ve raced from go-karts up to the Supercar has been rear-wheel-drive so to jump in a front-wheel-drive race car is going to be different for me, and I’m looking forward to seeing what this new category is all about.

“I’ve been following along with TCR for the last few months and I kind of know what I should expect, but at the same time I’m going in with an open mind.

“It should be interesting. Obviously Supercars and Super2 there’s only three different model cars and in TCR there are a lot more, so it’ll be cool to sort of see where each car has its strengths and just go from there."

Fullwood will drive the WRX that Heimgartner raced earlier this season, which has recently undergone an engine change

Heimgartner, meanwhile, will continue in one of the team's Holden-badges Astras, which means another round on the sidelines for Chelsea Angelo.

His car has also been given a fresh engine after his dramas last time out in Queensland.

KR's Winton line-up is rounded off by regulars Alex Rullo (Holden) and Molly Taylor (Subaru).

Next article
McAdam secures Audi TCR Australia deal

Previous article

McAdam secures Audi TCR Australia deal
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Drivers Bryce Fullwood
Teams Kelly Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hulkenberg teases "exciting Thursday" amid Ocon rumours

2
Formula 1

Mercedes worked "straight through the summer break"

3
Supercars

Supercars Mustang makes USA track debut

Latest news

Super2 leader joins TCR Australia field
TCR Australia

Super2 leader joins TCR Australia field

McAdam secures Audi TCR Australia deal
TCR Australia

McAdam secures Audi TCR Australia deal

Cox extends GRM TCR deal
TCR Australia

Cox extends GRM TCR deal

Super3 champ eyeing TCR Australia switch
TCR Australia

Super3 champ eyeing TCR Australia switch

TCR Australia invites new drivers for test at Winton
TCR Australia

TCR Australia invites new drivers for test at Winton

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.