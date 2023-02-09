SpeedSeries splits with Supercars Media

Listen to this article

Supercars Media and its partner Gravity Media have been the broadcast providers to the Australian Racing Group/Motorsport Australia joint venture since last year.

The deal meant Supercars Media – under the direction of ARG's TV chief Andrew Janson – produced the broadcast package that covered the likes of TCR Australia, S5000, Touring Car Masters and Trans Am, as well as big events such as the Bathurst 6 Hour and the Bathurst International.

The broadcast package was shown on Stan Sport/Nine as part of a new multi-year deal.

Motorsport.com understands there will be a switch of broadcast provider for the SpeedSeries this year, though, with ARG teaming up with AVE to effectively take the production more in-house.

AVE produced the broadcast for the original TCR Australia season in 2019 when the series was shown on free-to-air broadcaster SBS and then again in 2021 when it was on the Seven Network.

This time the arrangement will see AVE provide hardware for the production which will then be led by Janson and ARG.

Motorsport.com has also learned that, as part of the arrangement, AVE has teamed up with a new in-car camera supplier with gear currently on its way to Australia from Canada.

The ARG/AVE switch isn't likely to affect the look and feel of the SpeedSeries broadcast with a very similar talent pool expected to underpin the coverage again this year.

Last year the broadcast was hosted by Matthew White with race calling from the likes of Richard Craill, Greg Rust, Chris Stubbs and Matt Naulty.

Expert comments, meanwhile, came from Fabian Coulthard, Molly Taylor and Michael Caruso.

While not yet confirmed, the majority are thought to be continuing as part of the broadcast for 2023.

The SpeedSeries, now officially unified between ARG and Motorsport Australia, will run across eight rounds this season.

Initially it was only meant to be seven rounds before an additional round, which will also feature as part of the broadcast offering, was added at Winton.

Two of the events will be part of the new-for-2023 TCR World Tour, with speculation either the Sydney Motorsport Park or Sandown event will be moved to later in the year for that reason.

The second of the two TCR World Tour events on the Aussie swing will be the Bathurst International in November.

The SpeedSeries season kicks off at Symmons Plains with the Race Tasmania event on February 24-26.