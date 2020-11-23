Second Honda confirmed for 2021

The ex-A1GP driver has, like a number of other key contenders, rolled his 2020 programme over to 2021, with confirmation of a second season with the Wall Honda squad.

Martin come into the campaign with a new look, too, with backing from oil giant Mobil 1.

“This year was a major disappointment, but it has made us even more hungry to get back in for 2021,” said Martin.

“To have brands like Mobil 1 and CarMechanica support our entry and allow us to get onto the track is awesome.

“And I’m very happy to be back with Wall Racing and Honda too. We feel that the Honda will be an even more competitive product this year. If the WTCR results and speed are anything to go by, plus the work that Wall Racing has done locally, then I feel we are in for a competitive year.

“And really, I can’t wait to get back in. We had a couple of tests at Sydney Motorsport Park and Wakefield Park, but they feel like forever ago. We just want to race, and Symmons Plains can’t come soon enough.”

Wall Racing now has two drivers locked in for next season, with Tony D'Alberto's factory-backed programme already confirmed.

The 2021 TCR season will kick off at Symmons Plains in Tasmania in late January.