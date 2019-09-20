Top events
Previous
TCR Australia / Sandown / Practice report

TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice

TCR Australia: WTCR star Girolami dominates practice
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 5:14 AM

WTCR star Nestor Girolami dominated the two practice sessions ahead of his TCR Australia cameo at Sandown.

The factory Honda driver set out his stall in the opening 30-minute session, a 1m15.666s putting him eight-tenths clear of runaway points leader Will Brown.

In the second session the Argentine picked up where he left off in the first, pulling more than a second clear of the field with a 1m15.841s inside the first 10 minutes.

At the midway point in the session he dipped below his Practice 1 benchmark for the first time with a 1m15.659s.

Girolami then landed the hammer blow with a little over 10 minutes to go, a 1m14.163s leaving him 1.4s up as Friday action came to a close.

A last-minute Liam McAdam lap gave him the second-best time of the day, the MPC Audi driver having been just 11th quickest in the first session.

Brown (HMO Hyundai) finished up third fastest, two tenths behind McAdam, followed by John Martin (Wall Honda) who improved from eighth in Practice 1.

Brown's closest title contender Dylan O'Keeffe had a quiet opening day, the ASM Alfa driver sixth quickest in P1 and 10th in P2.

Qualifying kicks off at 10:15am local time tomorrow.

Watch all the Sandown TCR Australia action live and free from anywhere in the world thanks to Motorsport.tv.

Results – Practice 1

Pos # Driver Team Car Time Gap
1   38 Nestor Girolami (ARG)   Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:15.6664  
2   30 William Brown (Qld)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         1:16.5564 00.8900
3   50 Tony D’Alberto (Vic)    Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:16.7969 01.1305
4   11 Nathan Morcom (NSW)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         1:17.1506 01.4842
5    7 Jordan Cox (NSW)        Garry Rogers Motorsport        Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1:17.1512 01.4848
6    9 Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)    Ashley Seward Motorsport       Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1:17.1635 01.4971
7  100 Russell Ingall (Qld)    Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:17.4295 01.7631
8   24 John Martin (NSW)       Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:17.6111 01.9447
9   33 Chris Pither (NZ)       Garry Rogers Motorsport        Renault Megane RS    1:17.9094 02.2430
10 777 Andre Heimgartner (NZ)  Kelly Racing                   Holden Astra         1:18.0193 02.3529
11  97 Liam McAdam (Qld)       Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:18.3421 02.6757
12   8 Jason Bright (Vic)      Taskforce/Melb Performance Cnt Volkswagon Golf GTI  1:18.4580 02.7916
13  62 Bryce Fullwood (NT)     Kelly Racing                   Holden Astra         1:18.5358 02.8694
14   2 Aaron Cameron (Vic)     Melbourne Performance Centre   Volkswagen Golf GTI  1:18.6748 03.0084
15   3 Garth Tander (Vic)      Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:18.9203 03.2539
16  34 James Moffat (Vic)      Garry Rogers Motorsport        Renault Megane RS    1:18.9851 03.3187
17  35 Alexandra Whitley (Qld) Melbourne Performance Centre   Volkswagon Golf GTI  1:21.8506 06.1842

Results - Practice 2:

Pos Num Driver Team Car Lap Gap
1   38 Nestor Girolami (ARG)   Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:14.1631  
2   97 Liam McAdam (Qld)       Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:15.6113 01.4482
3   24 John Martin (NSW)       Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:15.6686 01.5055
4   30 William Brown (Qld)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         1:15.8172 01.6541
5  777 Andre Heimgartner (NZ)  Kelly Racing                   Holden Astra         1:16.1090 01.9459
6   50 Tony D’Alberto (Vic)    Wall Racing                    Honda Civic Type R   1:16.1236 01.9605
7  100 Russell Ingall (Qld)    Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:16.1416 01.9785
8   62 Bryce Fullwood (NT)     Kelly Racing                   Holden Astra         1:16.1935 02.0304
9    3 Garth Tander (Vic)      Melbourne Performance Centre   Audi RS 3            1:16.4175 02.2544
10   8 Jason Bright (Vic)      Taskforce/Melb Performance Cnt Volkswagon Golf GTI  1:16.6175 02.4544
11   9 Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)    Ashley Seward Motorsport       Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1:16.6387 02.4756
12  34 James Moffat (Vic)      Garry Rogers Motorsport        Renault Megane RS    1:16.6712 02.5081
13  11 Nathan Morcom (NSW)     HMO Customer Racing            Hyundai i30N         1:17.0852 02.9221
14  33 Chris Pither (NZ)       Garry Rogers Motorsport        Renault Megane RS    1:17.2324 03.0693
15   2 Aaron Cameron (Vic)     Melbourne Performance Centre   Volkswagen Golf GTI  1:17.6857 03.5226
16  35 Alexandra Whitley (Qld) Melbourne Performance Centre   Volkswagon Golf GTI  1:19.8405 05.6774
17   7 Jordan Cox (NSW)        Garry Rogers Motorsport        Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1:20.5523 06.3892
Next article
TCR beats Supercars to new Bathurst race

Previous article

TCR beats Supercars to new Bathurst race
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Event Sandown
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Australia Next session

Sandown

Sandown

20 Sep - 22 Sep

