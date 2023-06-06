Richards to make TCR debut at Winton

Richards, the son of Steve and grandson of Jim, will line up in a 14-car field for the third round of the 2023 TCR Australia season.

The Toyota 86 regular will drive a Shannons-backed Audi run by Melbourne Performance Centre for his TCR debut.

“This is a great opportunity for me to taste TCR racing for the first time,” said Richards.

“It’s a whole new experience for me with front-wheel-drive race cars, racing against lots of drivers with plenty of experience in the category and with these cars.

“My aims for the weekend are simple – to be consistent, continue learning every time I go on the track and clock up plenty of laps across the event.

“Naturally, I’m hoping this weekend is something we can build upon for the future.”

Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot driver Jordan Cox, meanwhile, is hoping to use the Winton weekend to run down series leader, Hyundai's Bailey Sweeny.

Cox currently sits second in the standings, just ahead of GRM teammate Aaron Cameron.

“I have got full trust in the GRM crew with what they do – there are four drivers in GRM and we have all got our own unique driving styles but we work very well together to go down a path then put our own personal touches on things,” Cox said.

“I’m pretty confident moving forward, the boys have had some good tests and we have seemed to have made a great gain.

“I am here to win the series, I’m not here just to make up the numbers. I haven’t had the race wins I’ve wanted but I’ve been up there a lot of the time.”

Will Brown is a notable absentee from the entry list, the Audi driver currently on a trip to the United States with his Erebus Supercars squad.

Entry list – TCR Australia Winton

# SPONSOR DRIVER STATE VEHICLE MODEL CC COLOUR 1 Honda Wall Racing Tony D'Alberto VIC Honda Civic FK7 TCR 1998 Red/White 4 Shannons Insurance MPC Clay Richards VIC Audi RS3 LMS SEQ 1984 Green/White 14 Purple Sector Lachlan Mineeff NSW Audi RS3 LMS SEQ 1998 Orange 15 Carl Cox Motorspport Michael Clemente VIC Cupra Leon Competicion TCR 1998 Black/Red 18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron VIC Peugeot 308 TCR 1600 Red 22 Challenge Motorsport Iain McDougall VIC Auid RS3 LMS SEQ 1984 Red/Silver/Black 30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan NSW Hyundai i30N Sedan 1999 Blue/Orange 33 Schaeffler GRM Jordan Cox NSW Peugeot 308 TCR 1600 Green/White 41 Valvoline Racing GRM Kody Garland NSW Peugeot 308 TCR 1800 Red 71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna VIC Peugeot 308 TCR 1600 Blue/Red/White 74 Exclusive Switchboards / Wall Racing Brad Harris NSW Honda Civic FK7 TCR 1998 Aquamarine 110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar VIC Audi RS3 LMS TCR 1998 Black/Yellow 115 Autoglym / Ashley Seward Motorsport Tom Oliphant NSW Lynk & Co CO 03 TCR 1750 White/Red/Green 130 HMO Customer Racing Bailey Sweeny NSW Hyundai i30N TCR 1999 Blue/Orange