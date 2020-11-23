Phillip Island to host joint TCR, Superbike event

The 'Australian All Wheels Race Fest', currently scheduled for February 19-21, will be run as a joint venture between governing bodies Motorsport Australia and Motorcycling Australia.

The line-up will include both TCR Australia and S5000 on the four-wheel side, both categories having named a 'February TBA' date on their 2021 schedules, as well as the full suite of ASBK classes including Supersport and Supersport 300.

It will be the first time ASBK and the Motorsport Australia Championships have run together.

The event will effectively fill the Phillip Island slot traditionally used by World Superbike, which is expected to delay its trip down under to the back end of next year in the hope that Australia's strict border restrictions have eased.

“The Australian All Wheels Race Fest is a great opportunity for both Motorsport Australia and Motorcycling Australia to further build upon our already strong relationship and deliver an event that will be something that hasn’t really been done in Australia in recent times,” said Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca.

“This will be an exceptional opportunity for motorsport fans to get up close and experience both disciplines across their respective categories. It promises to deliver a magnificent start to the 2021 Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships calendar.

"We are thrilled to be able to get such an event up and running that will provide a terrific day out for a very wide range of motorsport fans.

“There will of course be subtle changes required to the track and officials to meet the differing safety requirements, but all this will be factored into the schedule which will provide some really exciting on track action across the weekend at a terrific Victorian venue."

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle added: “The Australian All Wheels Race Fest idea has been spoken about for some time and both Motorcycling Australia and Motorsport Australia look forward to working together closely.

“This is an idea that motorsport fans have wanted for some time, and together with Motorsport Australia there is a real passion from us to deliver cross discipline world-class event.

‘’When we bring our collective rider, driver and teams together in the same paddock, we know it will deliver the best on track action and a sensational fan experience.

‘’Not only will it be a great fan experience, but also a great learning experience for our respective organisations which will improve our own championships in the future.”

Supercars had announced a two-plus-four wheel event with ASBK at the Perth SuperNight this year, however it didn't go ahead due to the pandemic.