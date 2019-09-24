Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
15 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Peugeot Sport to join TCR Australia

shares
comments
Peugeot Sport to join TCR Australia
By:
Sep 24, 2019, 8:40 PM

Frenchman Aurelien Comte will race a factory-backed Peugeot 308 at November's TCR Australia finale.

Works squad Peugeot Sport will run Comte's car at The Bend, marking a debut for the French manufacturer in the new-for-2019 series.

The car will then stay in Australia ahead of a full locally-run campaign in 2020, the details of which are yet to be confirmed. 

“We are looking forward to our participation with Peugeot Sport for the Tailem Bend round,” said Peugeot Citroen Racing Shop's director Mayeul Tyl.

“Aurelien is driving the latest model 308 TCR in TCR Europe this year. Last year he drove a 308 TCR in WTCR and was our development driver for the 308 TCR. He is a very accomplished driver with lots of experience.

“We have watched the Australian TCR series with a lot of interest. The Australian series generates a lot of attention in Europe, it is really great to see lots of different car brands and is a very professional series. 

"We are very excited to bring our Peugeot 308 TCR to Australia.” 

TCR Australia boss Matt Braid welcomed the latest brand to the series.

“It will be fantastic to have Peugeot Sport compete at the final round of the TCR Australia Series at The Bend Motorsport Park,” said Braid.

“This will be a serious entry – a fully-fledged factory run car by the team at Peugeot Sport, including the team’s current works driver. 

“Peugeot has been one of the quiet achievers in global TCR competition over the past few years, so we’re looking forward to how they stack up against our Australian entries.” 

The TCR Australia series wraps up at the South Aussie circuit between November 15-17.

Next article
Sandown TCR: Brown survives early spin to win title

Previous article

Sandown TCR: Brown survives early spin to win title
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Australia Next session

Sandown

Sandown

20 Sep - 22 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes can learn from breach of "clear procedure"

2
Formula 1

F1 teams shown revised '21 designs with 'plane-like' wings

3
Formula 1

Wolff dismisses "easy story" of Ferrari upgrade impact

4
Formula 1

Tech verdict: How Ferrari’s updates have really worked

2h
5
Other open wheel

Webber, Button called Barrichello about S5000

Latest news

Peugeot Sport to join TCR Australia
TCRA

Peugeot Sport to join TCR Australia

Sandown TCR: Brown survives early spin to win title
TCRA

Sandown TCR: Brown survives early spin to win title

Sandown TCR: Girolami wins action-packed Race 2
TCRA

Sandown TCR: Girolami wins action-packed Race 2

Sandown TCR: Girolami dominates opener
TCRA

Sandown TCR: Girolami dominates opener

Sandown TCR: Girolami storms to debut pole
TCRA

Sandown TCR: Girolami storms to debut pole

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.