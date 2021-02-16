New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

The Victorian circuit was set to his the All Wheels Race Fest this weekend, which included the second rounds of the TCR and S5000 seasons and season openers for Australian Superbike and GT World Challenge Australia.

However, as first revealed by Motorsport.com, a statewide snap five-day lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak forced Motorsport Australia and Australian Racing Group to postpone the event.

With Victoria tracking well towards the planned re-opening on Wednesday night, a new date has been named for the event – March 12-14.

That will effectively make it a double-header with the Sandown Supercars round, which is scheduled for March 20-21.

TCR Australia, S5000 and Australian GT will all still be on the Phillip Island bill, however the 2+4 concept couldn't be revived thanks to scheduling issues with ASBK.

“We’re really pleased to confirm this new date for the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships and also to be able to secure a new date so quickly,” said Motorsport Australia Championships director Michael Smith.

“I’d like to thank the team at Phillip Island for their flexibility and support, allowing us to put this event on in March.

“Motorsport Australia is in regular dialogue with the Victorian Government about this event and will certainly work to deliver a COVID safe event in line with all restrictions and requirements that may be in place at the time.

“We hope that we will be able to welcome fans to this event, however understandably there is still some uncertainty about what restrictions may be in place, so at this stage we are not offering tickets for sale. This is something we’ll monitor closely and provide regular updates for motorsport fans.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the team at Motorcycling Australia for their hard work in preparing for the 2+4 Australian All Wheels Race Fest. While we are unable to make the joint-event work for this specific date, we’ve formed a great partnership over recent months and fully expect this combined event to happen in the very near future."

You can watch all of the action from Phillip Island live and free on Motorsport.tv (some geo-restrictions apply).