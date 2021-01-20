Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
88 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
09 Feb
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Sebring
17 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
29 Apr
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Motorsport.tv secures broadcast rights for TCR Australia, S5000

shares
comments

Internationally renowned livestream broadcaster Motorsport.tv will beam all Australian Racing Group and Shannons Motorsport Australia Championship events to its global audience this year.

Via its popular online portal that hosts a wide range of top-line motorsport championships from all around the world, Motorsport.tv will carry all ARG and Motorsport Australia categories, including the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship and the GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS.

The international broadcasting rights will be available to every country, live and free, except for Australian and New Zealand residents.

Australian viewers will be able to watch live coverage via the screens of Seven, with 7mate and its digital offering 7plus delivering 12 hours of non-stop racing action at the opening round of the Boost Mobile Race Tasmania event at Symmons Plains Raceway, starting this Sunday.

For New Zealand motorsport and race fans, confirmation of the broadcast partner will be made shortly.

The opening round of the ARG categories will be held at the 2.41km circuit near Launceston, with television and stream broadcasts starting on Monday from 12pm AEDT.

"Motorsport.tv is thrilled to carry the livestreams of all TCR Australia, S5000 and all of the racing that comes with the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships events in 2021,” said Motorsport.tv president Eric Gilbert.

“We offered live coverage of their last season in 2019 and had great response from racing fans around the world.

“In addition to those two exciting series, we will also have live coverage of Trans Am and Touring Car Masters, making the whole package even more compelling."

ARG CEO Matt Braid added: “ARG is pleased to confirm that Motorsport.tv will bring the colour, speed and excitement of our great racing categories to its international audience in 2021.

“This relationship continues from our Motorsport.tv partnership in 2019, so it’s great to retain a strong and engaged partner.

“The ARG categories offers such a diverse array of machines, including the classes that have such a strong international flavour like of TCR, GT World Challenge and Trans Am.

“Also, we have some pure home-grown racing like S5000 and Touring Car Masters. There’s something for everyone and we hope as many international viewers will enjoy the racing as much as we know the Australian and New Zealanders will.”

BROADCAST TIMES – RACE TASMANIA

MONDAY, JANUARY 25

12pm-6pm AEDT (excluding Australia and New Zealand residents)
Extended coverage including TCR Qualifying LIVE at 2:15pm AEDT

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

11am-5pm AEDT (excluding Australia and New Zealand residents)

HMO fills title-winning TCR seat

Previous article

HMO fills title-winning TCR seat
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel , GT World Challenge Australia , TCR Australia

Trending Today

Alfa Romeo reveals launch date for C41 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo reveals launch date for C41 2021 F1 car

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

Ingram to lead Hyundai BTCC squad after Toyota split
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Ingram to lead Hyundai BTCC squad after Toyota split

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day
IMSA IMSA / Interview

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Nostalgia

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

The change that could help Red Bull banish its slow start trait
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The change that could help Red Bull banish its slow start trait

Espargaro “super nervous” ahead of first Honda MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro “super nervous” ahead of first Honda MotoGP test

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

Rossi leads nine-car IndyCar test at Sebring

Latest news

Motorsport.tv secures broadcast rights for TCR Australia, S5000
Video Inside
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Motorsport.tv secures broadcast rights for TCR Australia, S5000

HMO fills title-winning TCR seat
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

HMO fills title-winning TCR seat

Holdsworth cuts first TCR laps
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Holdsworth cuts first TCR laps

Former Bathurst backer Supercheap joins TCR Australia
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Former Bathurst backer Supercheap joins TCR Australia

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo reveals launch date for C41 2021 F1 car

16min
2
Formula 1

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

17h
3
BTCC

Ingram to lead Hyundai BTCC squad after Toyota split

1h
4
IMSA

Rossi tests IndyCar and IMSA Prototype in same day

7h
5
MotoGP

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

20h

Latest news

Motorsport.tv secures broadcast rights for TCR Australia, S5000
TCRA

Motorsport.tv secures broadcast rights for TCR Australia, S5000

HMO fills title-winning TCR seat
TCRA

HMO fills title-winning TCR seat

Holdsworth cuts first TCR laps
TCRA

Holdsworth cuts first TCR laps

Former Bathurst backer Supercheap joins TCR Australia
TCRA

Former Bathurst backer Supercheap joins TCR Australia

Mostert to make Audi TCR debut
TCRA

Mostert to make Audi TCR debut

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.