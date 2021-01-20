Motorsport.tv secures broadcast rights for TCR Australia, S5000

Via its popular online portal that hosts a wide range of top-line motorsport championships from all around the world, Motorsport.tv will carry all ARG and Motorsport Australia categories, including the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship and the GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS.

The international broadcasting rights will be available to every country, live and free, except for Australian and New Zealand residents.

Australian viewers will be able to watch live coverage via the screens of Seven, with 7mate and its digital offering 7plus delivering 12 hours of non-stop racing action at the opening round of the Boost Mobile Race Tasmania event at Symmons Plains Raceway, starting this Sunday.

For New Zealand motorsport and race fans, confirmation of the broadcast partner will be made shortly.

The opening round of the ARG categories will be held at the 2.41km circuit near Launceston, with television and stream broadcasts starting on Monday from 12pm AEDT.

"Motorsport.tv is thrilled to carry the livestreams of all TCR Australia, S5000 and all of the racing that comes with the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships events in 2021,” said Motorsport.tv president Eric Gilbert.

“We offered live coverage of their last season in 2019 and had great response from racing fans around the world.

“In addition to those two exciting series, we will also have live coverage of Trans Am and Touring Car Masters, making the whole package even more compelling."

ARG CEO Matt Braid added: “ARG is pleased to confirm that Motorsport.tv will bring the colour, speed and excitement of our great racing categories to its international audience in 2021.

“This relationship continues from our Motorsport.tv partnership in 2019, so it’s great to retain a strong and engaged partner.

“The ARG categories offers such a diverse array of machines, including the classes that have such a strong international flavour like of TCR, GT World Challenge and Trans Am.

“Also, we have some pure home-grown racing like S5000 and Touring Car Masters. There’s something for everyone and we hope as many international viewers will enjoy the racing as much as we know the Australian and New Zealanders will.”

BROADCAST TIMES – RACE TASMANIA

MONDAY, JANUARY 25

12pm-6pm AEDT (excluding Australia and New Zealand residents)

Extended coverage including TCR Qualifying LIVE at 2:15pm AEDT

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

11am-5pm AEDT (excluding Australia and New Zealand residents)