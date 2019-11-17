The Bend TCR: Morcom fends off Pither in finale

It was Jordan Cox who led the field early on, the GRM Alfa driver having slipped past both polesitter Aaron Cameron and second-placed Will Brown on the run down to Turn 1.

However Cox ran too wide on Lap 8 before before coming to a complete halt, handing top spot to Morcom, who had quietly worked his way forward from sixth on the grid.

After a while Morcom started to come under intense pressure from the GRM Renault of Pither, the two drivers running nose-to-tail in the final stages of the race.

But Pither was never in a position to make a move, allowing Morcom to end the season with a maiden series win.

Morcom’s HMO Customer Racing teammate and champion Will Brown completed the podium spots in third, while Supercars ace Andre Heimgartner secured a best-ever TCR Australia finish in fourth.

Wall Racing teammates Tony D’Alberto and John Martin were classified fifth and sixth respectively, ahead of Jason Bright (Melbourne Performance Centre), the sole Peugeot of Aurelien Comte and Tim Brook (Wall Racing).

Cameron slipped to 10th at the chequered flag, ending any hopes of snatching second place in the drivers' standings from D'Alberto.






