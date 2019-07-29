Top events
TCR Australia / Queensland / Breaking news

Young Kiwi joins TCR Australia field for Ipswich

shares
comments
Young Kiwi joins TCR Australia field for Ipswich
By:
Jul 29, 2019, 10:58 PM

Young Kiwi Jordan Michels will make his TCR Australia debut in a Wall Racing Honda at Queensland Raceway this weekend.

The 21-year-old will replace GRM-bound Jordan Cox in the team's third Civic, alongside regular Wall Racing drivers Tony D'Alberto and John Martin.

It will be Michel's first appearance in TCR Australia, however the reigning New Zealand Formula Ford champ does have TCR experience after campaigning a Hyundai i30 in a pair of NZ endurance series races.

“It’s very exciting. It’s all a bit last-minute, but I’m genuinely looking forward to the weekend,” said Michels.

“The amount of hype around the category has been unreal, so to have an opportunity to be on the grid is just amazing.

“I’ve done a couple of races in a Hyundai TCR in New Zealand, so I have a few miles in a TCR car, but they were different circumstances, completely different tyre, so this weekend will still be a steep learning curve.

“The opportunity to be a part of Wall Racing in this category is awesome, so I want to soak it all up, enjoy the experience and see how we go.”

Qualifying and the three races from Queensland Raceway can be streamed live and free from anywhere in the world via Motorsport.TV.

Schedule (all times local)

Friday August 2

Practice 1 – 12:00
Practice 2 – 16:15

Saturday August 3

Qualifying – 10:20
Race 1 – 14:15

Sunday August 4

Race 2 – 13:15
Race 3 – 14:20

Cox makes GRM Alfa switch

Cox makes GRM Alfa switch

Ingall, Tander set for TCR Australia return

Ingall, Tander set for TCR Australia return
Series TCR , TCR Australia
Event Queensland
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

