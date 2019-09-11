Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
9 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Last active Subaru TCR cars sidelined in Australia

shares
comments
Last active Subaru TCR cars sidelined in Australia
By:
Sep 11, 2019, 5:31 AM

The last two Subaru TCR cars in active competition have been sidelined by Australian squad Kelly Racing.

The cars have proved problematic for the squad throughout the current TCR Australia campaign, highlighted by recurring driveshaft issues for regular Molly Taylor and debutant Bryce Fullwood last time out at Winton.

With Taylor ruled out of the final two TCR Australia rounds due to her rallying commitments, KR has decided to park both WRXs for the rest of the 2019 season.

That means Andre Heimgartner, who started the season in a Subaru, will carry on in one of the team's two Holden-badged Astras at Sandown.

The other Astra will be raced by Supercars enduro driver Fullwood, who returns for a second crack at the front-wheel-drive series at Sandown.

Read Also:

“The Astras looked very competitive at Winton, so I’m looking forward to getting in one at Sandown next week,” said Fullwood.

“It’s going to be great to be in what should be a competitive car.

"It was nice to drive the Subaru and get a feel for the class of racing, but there were some mechanical issues to contend with.

“Andre did an awesome job at Winton. He qualified on the front row, so it will be interesting to see how it goes on the long straights at Sandown.

“The TCR cars are really different to what we’re used to here in Australia. It was cool to race against a whole bunch of different cars that make their speeds in different ways.

"It certainly adds a few extra curve balls and I found it really interesting and beneficial."

Next article
Has TCR Australia unearthed its first real star?

Previous article

Has TCR Australia unearthed its first real star?
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Drivers Molly Taylor , Andre Heimgartner , Bryce Fullwood
Teams Kelly Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

TCR Australia Next session

Winton

Winton

31 Aug - 1 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton says he will change the way he races after Monza

2
Formula 1

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP

3
Formula 1

Leclerc says he was intentionally "on the limit" at Monza

4
Supercars

Tander reminisces about Holden parity go-slow order

5
Formula 1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

Latest news

Last active Subaru TCR cars sidelined in Australia
TCRA

Last active Subaru TCR cars sidelined in Australia

Has TCR Australia unearthed its first real star?
TCRA

Has TCR Australia unearthed its first real star?

TCR Australia leader joins Excel enduro
TCRA

TCR Australia leader joins Excel enduro

TCR Australia evaluation test attracts 22 drivers
TCRA

TCR Australia evaluation test attracts 22 drivers

Winton TCR: Sunday clean sweep for Brown
TCRA

Winton TCR: Sunday clean sweep for Brown

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.