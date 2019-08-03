Ipswich TCR: Vernay grabs debut pole by 0.006s

The WTCR regular first put his Melbourne Performance Centre-run Audi on top midway through the 30-minute session with a 1m13.337s.

He was then shuffled back as the likes of Dylan O'Keeffe (Ash Seward Motorsport Alfa) and Martin (Wall Honda) improved, before a final run saw the Frenchman grab pole by just six thousandths of a second with a 1m12.941s.

"It was a very close qualifying," said Vernay.

"We made it, but it was a very thin gap. I'm very happy, the team did a great job."

The top four all finished within a tenth of the pole sitter, with Martin followed by HMO Hyundai driver Will Brown and O'Keeffe.

Russell Ingall will start the first race from fifth in his MPC Audi, followed by Tony D'Alberto (Wall Honda) and Aaron Cameron (MPC VW).

Garry Rogers Motorsport pair Jordan Cox (Alfa) and James Moffat (Renault) were next, while Andre Heimgartner (Kelly Racing Holden) rounded out the Top 10.

All three races can be streamed live and free from anywhere in the world via Motorsport.TV.