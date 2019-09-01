Top events
TCR Australia / Winton / Breaking news

D'Alberto, Whitley penalised after Winton TCR opener

shares
comments
D'Alberto, Whitley penalised after Winton TCR opener
By:
Sep 1, 2019, 2:20 AM

Tony D'Alberto and Alexandra Whitley have been hit with post-race penalties at Winton.

Wall Honda driver D'Alberto has had five seconds added to his race time for contact with HMO's Nathan Morcom.

The penalty means he drops from fourth to sixth in the final results, Morcom and Aaron Cameron (MPC VW) each moving up a spot.

Whitley (Alliance VW), meanwhile, has been hit with a 30-second penalty for rear-ending Leanne Tander's MPC Audi.

She's dropped from 12th to 13th in the final results, swapping places with Tander.

Read Also:

"I just completely outbraked myself and ran into the back of Leanne," said Whitley.

"It was unfortunate for her, I really didn't want to do that and sort of stuffed her race.

"Obviously we got a penalty. It's a little bit disappointing because we know we could have been further up."

GRM driver Jordan Cox was also stripped of 10 points for his run-in with John Martin (Wall Honda).

Watch today's two TCR Australia races from Winton live and free from anywhere in the world thanks to Motorsport.TV.

Winton TCR: Bright wins as early leaders clash

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Event Winton
Drivers Tony D'Alberto , Alexandra Whitley
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

