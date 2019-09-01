D'Alberto, Whitley penalised after Winton TCR opener

Wall Honda driver D'Alberto has had five seconds added to his race time for contact with HMO's Nathan Morcom.

The penalty means he drops from fourth to sixth in the final results, Morcom and Aaron Cameron (MPC VW) each moving up a spot.

Whitley (Alliance VW), meanwhile, has been hit with a 30-second penalty for rear-ending Leanne Tander's MPC Audi.

She's dropped from 12th to 13th in the final results, swapping places with Tander.

"I just completely outbraked myself and ran into the back of Leanne," said Whitley.

"It was unfortunate for her, I really didn't want to do that and sort of stuffed her race.

"Obviously we got a penalty. It's a little bit disappointing because we know we could have been further up."

GRM driver Jordan Cox was also stripped of 10 points for his run-in with John Martin (Wall Honda).

