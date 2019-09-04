Top events
TCR Australia / Breaking news

TCR Australia leader joins Excel enduro

TCR Australia leader joins Excel enduro
By:
Sep 4, 2019, 4:03 AM

Runaway TCR Australia leader Will Brown has added a Hyundai Excel enduro to his busy 2019 schedule.

The rising star will swap his TCR-spec Hyundai for an entry-level Excel at the Queensland Raceway on September 14/15, when he teams up with Darren Whittington for a 170-kilometre endurance race.

“I can’t wait to jump into the Excel for the enduro, the racing really looks like a lot of fun,” said Brown.

“As I’ve always said, I will drive anything I can, so when the opportunity came up, I said yes right away."

The one-off Excel appearance comes during a busy run-in to the end of the season for Brown, coming a week before the penultimate round of the TCR Australia schedule at Sandown.

He'll be on double duties at the Melbourne circuit, having also committed to the opening round of the all-new S5000 series.

Brown will then race at the Supercars enduros alongside Anton De Pasquale in an Erebus Holden, as well as his Super2 commitments with Eggleston Motorsport.

Hyundai Excel racing is taking off in Australia as an entry-level one-make category, Supercars regular Tim Slade having campaigned one in South Australia earlier this year.

The field for the QR enduro will also include the likes of Chelsea Angelo and Super3 star Broc Feeney.

TCR Australia evaluation test attracts 22 drivers

TCR Australia evaluation test attracts 22 drivers
Series TCR , TCR Australia
Drivers Will Brown
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

