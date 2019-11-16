Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP3 in
11 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP3 in
05 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Qualifying in
15 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Bend II / Race report

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener

shares
comments
The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener
By:
Nov 16, 2019, 3:06 AM

Inaugural TCR Australia champion Will Brown resisted early advances from Tony D’Alberto to claim a convincing victory in the opening encounter of the championship finale at The Bend.

Dylan O’Keefe had taken pole position for Race 1 but couldn’t make it to the starting grid, power steering issues consigning him to the Ashley Seward Motorsport garage

That left Brown’s Hyundai as the sole car on the front row, with D’Alberto and Aaron Cameron starting just behind in third and fourth positions respectively. 

As the lights went out, D’Alberto got the holeshot and moved across to take the inside line, but Brown swooped around the outside of his Wall Racing Honda rival to retain the lead into turn 1.

From there on Brown enjoyed a troubled run to the chequered flag, the HMO Customer Racing driver perfecting the restart after an early safety car to score his seventh victory of the season.

Cameron finished second, having slipping past D’Alberto at the final corner on Lap 7 of 14 before pulling away from his rival.

Chris Pither held on to fourth from Jordan Cox, the two Garry Rogers Motorsport teammates separated by just three tenths at the flag.

John Martin was classified sixth ahead of Jason Bright and Russell Ingall, with James Moffat initiating a heroic charge from last of the grid to take ninth.

Iain McDougal completed the Top 10.

The race was neutralised after Lap 1 following a multi-car collision that took out Chelsea Angelo and Liam McAdam, and left Supercars ace Andre Heimgartner well down the order. 

All of the TCR Australia action from The Bend can be live streamed free from anywhere in the world via Motorsport.tv.

Next article
Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field

Previous article

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field
Load comments

About this article

Series TCR , TCR Australia
Event Bend II
Sub-event Race 1
Author Rachit Thukral

TCR Australia Next session

Bend II

Bend II

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Race 2 Starts in
22 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
19 Seconds

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR cancels Cup qualifying; title contenders to start 1-2-3-4

2h
2
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking will be twice as steep as Indy

3
Formula 1

Albon not to blame for FP1 crash, says Horner

4
MotoGP

Marquez "proud" Alex is on Honda's list to replace Lorenzo

5
Other rally

Americas Rallycross series cancelled after two seasons

Latest news

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener
TCRA

The Bend TCR: Brown dominates Saturday opener

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field
TCRA

Renowned gamer joins TCR Australia field

Details of new ‘Bathurst International’ event revealed
TCR

Details of new ‘Bathurst International’ event revealed

WTCR prize for 2020 TCR Australia winner
WTCR

WTCR prize for 2020 TCR Australia winner

TCR Australia confirms Asia Pacific Cup, 2020 calendar
TCRA

TCR Australia confirms Asia Pacific Cup, 2020 calendar

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.