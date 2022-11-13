Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bathurst TCR: Sweeny wins dramatic opener Next / Bathurst TCR: D'Alberto holds on to win 2022 title
TCR Australia / Bathurst II News

Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather

Tony D'Alberto has one hand on the TCR Australia title thanks to the second Bathurst International race being washed out.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather
Listen to this article

The Wall Racing Honda driver and longtime series leader twice had his title hopes bolstered during a curious morning at Mount Panorama.

First, chief rival Jordan Cox (Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot) was slapped with a five-second penalty for his late run-in with Luke King (Moutai Hyundai) in yesterday's opener.

That dropped him from ninth to 14th in the final classification which stretched D'Alberto's advantage from 35 to 49 points.

It also dropped Cox off the front row for the inverted Top 10 Race 2 and left him 14th on the grid instead.

Not that it mattered, with the second race of the weekend ultimately not taking place thanks to poor weather.

The circuit was blanketed in heavy rain and fog shortly before the start, the red flag coming out after several laps behind the safety car.

It was never restarted which means D'Alberto will take that 49-point lead over both Cox and Will Brown (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi) into this afternoon's finale, which is worth 75 points.

HMO Hyundai driver Josh Buchan is still mathematically in the hunt sitting 72 points behind D'Alberto ahead of the final race, scheduled for 3:50pm local time.

Watch all the Bathurst International action live and free on Motorsport.tv (for viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand).

shares
comments
Bathurst TCR: Sweeny wins dramatic opener
Previous article

Bathurst TCR: Sweeny wins dramatic opener
Next article

Bathurst TCR: D'Alberto holds on to win 2022 title

Bathurst TCR: D'Alberto holds on to win 2022 title
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Waters samples wild open-wheeler
Supercars

Waters samples wild open-wheeler

Bathurst TCR: D'Alberto holds on to win 2022 title Bathurst II
TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: D'Alberto holds on to win 2022 title

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up
WEC WEC

Tandy and Makowiecki complete Porsche LMDh driver line-up

Nick Tandy and Frederic Makowiecki have completed the factory driver line-up for Porsche’s 2023 assaults on the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar WeatherTech Championship with the 963 LMDh prototype.

Nissan Z's adaptability the key to SUPER GT title success
Super GT Super GT

Nissan Z's adaptability the key to SUPER GT title success

After two seasons of winning at Suzuka and struggling elsewhere, being able to win just about anywhere, and on any tyre, was key to the success of Nissan in the Z's first year of SUPER GT competition.

Waters samples wild open-wheeler
Supercars Supercars

Waters samples wild open-wheeler

Supercars star Cam Waters sampled a wild Australian-made open-wheeler a Winton last weekend.

Ricciardo gets Abu Dhabi F1 grid drop after Magnussen Brazil clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo gets Abu Dhabi F1 grid drop after Magnussen Brazil clash

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has received a three-place grid drop for Formula 1's season finale in Abu Dhabi after colliding with Kevin Magnussen in Brazil.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.