Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supersport / Breaking news

Ex-MotoGP rider West suspended over potential doping violation

shares
comments
Ex-MotoGP rider West suspended over potential doping violation
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Sep 14, 2018, 10:56 AM

Former MotoGP rider Anthony West has been provisionally suspended over a potential doping violation, the FIM has announced.

The 37-year-old Australian, who rides a Kawasaki ZX-6R for his own team EAB Antwest Racing in the World Superbike-supporting World Supersport championship, failed an in-competition drug test administered during the July round at Misano.

The FIM statement read that “an Adverse Analytical Finding of a non-specified substance under Section 6 (Stimulants) of the 2018 FIM Prohibited List” was found in West's urine sample.

The rider, who is “barred from participating in any motorcycling competition or activity until further notice”, can request the analysis of a B sample.

West, who has won races in 250cc, Moto2 and World Supersport, has had an on-and-off career in grand prix racing's premier class that spanned well over a decade.

He rode for a customer Honda team in the final 500cc season in 2001 and was a Kawasaki factory rider in MotoGP in 2007-2008.

His most recent MotoGP appearance dates back to 2015, when he stood in for Karel Abraham aboard an Open-class Honda bike.

West tested positive for banned stimulant methylhexanamine in 2012, when he was competing in Moto2.

He received an initial one-month suspension before an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency for a harsher punishment yielded a retroactive 18-month ban, meaning he was disqualified for over a season's worth of Moto2 races between 2012 and 2013 – which included a pair of runner-up finishes.

Anthony West, EAB Antwest Racing

Anthony West, EAB Antwest Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next Supersport article
Ex-MotoGP racer Barbera makes World Supersport move

Previous article

Ex-MotoGP racer Barbera makes World Supersport move
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP , Supersport
Drivers Anthony West
Teams EAB Racing Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

News in depth
Ex-MotoGP rider West suspended over potential doping violation
Supersport

Ex-MotoGP rider West suspended over potential doping violation

Ex-MotoGP racer Barbera makes World Supersport move
Supersport

Ex-MotoGP racer Barbera makes World Supersport move

Carrasco takes historic SSP300 points lead at Imola
Supersport

Carrasco takes historic SSP300 points lead at Imola

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.