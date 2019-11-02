Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP3 in
02 Hours
:
51 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
WU in
10 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Qualifying in
07 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Motegi / Breaking news

Yamashita fears TOM'S fightback in Super GT decider

shares
comments
Yamashita fears TOM'S fightback in Super GT decider
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
Nov 2, 2019, 3:00 PM

SUPER GT points leader Kenta Yamashita says he is wary of a TOM'S revival in Sunday's Motegi title-decider after missing out on pole position in the Team LeMans Lexus.

Yamashita put the #6 Lexus LC500 he shares with Kazuya Oshima second on the grid for the season finale, behind the #36 TOM'S Lexus qualified by Yuhi Sekiguchi.

It means the championship leaders start two places ahead of their only rivals for the title, the #37 TOM'S Lexus crew of Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa, with Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda now out of the running after managing third in the #23 Nissan.

With a seven-point advantage over Cassidy and Hirakawa, second place would be enough for Yamashita and Oshima to seal the title even if the #37 car wins.

However, speaking to Motorsport.com post-qualifying, Yamashita admitted he fears the "potential" of his closest rivals, especially with the sister #36 TOM'S car on pole.

"The time attack itself wasn't very good," lamented Yamashita. "I didn't warm up the tyres properly and at Turn 4 [on my push lap] I slid and lost time.

"From there it was good, but given the small difference to pole, so if I could have warmed up the tyres well, I could have been on pole, which is frustrating.

"Considering car #36 is in front, the race will not be easy. Usually car #37 is strong in the races, so I think they will definitely rise from their grid position."

Read Also:

For his part, Hirakawa was disappointed he and Cassidy could not do better than fourth.

"It was an average qualifying," he told Motorsport.com. "I think it was inevitable that the #36 car would be ahead, but it's disappointing the #23 car and the #6 car were ahead.

"We have to overtake car #6 and the important thing is the pitstop. I don't how it will play out, but I want to try something. If Nick goes all out and something happens, I won't blame him."

Cassidy however was satisfied with his Q2 lap, especially as the New Zealander has been suffering with a cold since his Super Formula crown in Suzuka last weekend.

"I haven’t felt good this week, I’ve been in bed for a couple days, which is not good," Cassidy told Motorsport.com. "To be honest it was a tough day for me.

"I didn’t get much running, Hirakawa used a couple of sets of tyres in practice and did most of the driving set-up. I was quite happy with my lap, considering I hadn’t had much track time. It was not so bad but obviously the position is not ideal.

"Let’s see tomorrow. I think we’ve still got a good chance. Usually in the race we are ok, but so are they [the #6 crew], so I expect a very good fight. We can still go for the win."

Watch the final round of the 2019 SUPER GT season live and for free on Motorsport.tv.

#37 TOM'S Lexus LC500: Nick Cassidy, Ryo Hirakawa

#37 TOM'S Lexus LC500: Nick Cassidy, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
Thai race saved as Super GT firms up 2020 schedule

Previous article

Thai race saved as Super GT firms up 2020 schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Motegi
Drivers Ryo Hirakawa , Nick Cassidy , Kenta Yamashita
Teams TOM'S , Team LeMans
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov
Race Starts in
13 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
12 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart

2
MotoGP

Marquez admits crash result of "copying" Quartararo

3
Formula 1

F1 drivers fear "totally unacceptable" bumps will cause crashes

4
Formula 1

Ferrari would welcome FIA clarification on "extraordinary" engine

17m
5
Formula 1

United States GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

1h

Latest videos

SUPER GT: Season Finale - Motegi 00:33
Super GT

SUPER GT: Season Finale - Motegi

Motegi Race 00:00
Super GT

Motegi Race

SUPER GT Sugo: Race highlights 00:58
Super GT

SUPER GT Sugo: Race highlights

SUPER GT returns for round 7 - Sugo 00:35
Super GT

SUPER GT returns for round 7 - Sugo

Live: Sugo Race 00:00
Super GT

Live: Sugo Race

Latest news

Yamashita fears TOM'S fightback in Super GT decider
SGT

Yamashita fears TOM'S fightback in Super GT decider

Thai race saved as Super GT firms up 2020 schedule
SGT

Thai race saved as Super GT firms up 2020 schedule

Motegi Super GT: Lexus locks out front row for decider
SGT

Motegi Super GT: Lexus locks out front row for decider

Motorsport.tv to livestream SUPER GT title decider
SGT

Motorsport.tv to livestream SUPER GT title decider

Iconic Calsonic livery could vanish from Super GT
SGT

Iconic Calsonic livery could vanish from Super GT

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.