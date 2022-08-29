Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Suzuka SUPER GT: Impul Nissan takes stunning last-to-first win Next / Why Real Honda was defenceless in Suzuka victory fight
Super GT / Suzuka II News

Yamamoto explains unseen last-lap Suzuka SUPER GT crash

Team Kunimitsu Honda driver Naoki Yamamoto has shouldered responsibility for his unseen last-lap crash in Sunday's Suzuka SUPER GT race.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

Yamamoto was running fifth in the closing stages of the 450km race in the #100 Honda NSX-GT he shares with Tadasuke Makino, but mysteriously dropped to 11th place on the 77th and final lap.

Some moments after the chequered flag flew, TV pictures showed Yamamoto walking away from his wrecked Kunimitsu machine at 130R.

  • Stream every qualifying session and race of the 2022 SUPER GT season only on Motorsport.tv.

No footage of the crash itself was shown, but post-race Yamamoto explained that he had got on the marbles at 130R while trying to defend fifth place from the NISMO Nissan Z of Tsugio Matsuda.

He also confirmed that he suffered no injuries in the crash.

"At the second pitstop we didn't change tyres, so we were going for a double stint," said Yamamoto. "I was determined to score points and not drop any positions.

"But in the end I was too stubborn, and when the #23 car [Matsuda] came alongside me, I got on the marbles, went off-track and crashed.

"I'm sorry for the team and frustrated that we didn't score points, so we'll start over for the next race [at Sugo] so we can fight for the top positions."

 

Makino took the start of the race in the #100 Honda from eighth on the grid, stretching out his first stint until lap 30 before handing over to Yamamoto for the latter part of the race.

Getting the second stop cleared on lap 44 meant that the team was among those to benefit when the emergence of the safety car on lap 49 shuffled the order, promoting Yamamoto to fifth place.

A place was lost to the #3 NDDP Nissan of Mitsunori Takaboshi, but gained back when Matsuda was given a drive-through penalty for forcing the winning Impul Nissan of Kazuki Hiramine off the road.

Makino reflected: "It was a tough race, but the important point is that we improved our position [before Yamamoto's crash] and from a strategy perspective we did everything we could. But it's clear we didn't have enough to win.

"Now we are coming towards the end of the season and many other cars will have success weight, so I definitely want to reset at Sugo and go for the win."

Yamamoto and Makino went into the Suzuka race as Honda's top crew in the championship, but have now slipped to eighth overall, 21.5 points behind Impul Nissan duo Hiramine and Bertrand Baguette.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Suzuka SUPER GT: Impul Nissan takes stunning last-to-first win
Previous article

Suzuka SUPER GT: Impul Nissan takes stunning last-to-first win
Next article

Why Real Honda was defenceless in Suzuka victory fight

Why Real Honda was defenceless in Suzuka victory fight
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Why Real Honda was defenceless in Suzuka victory fight Suzuka II
Video Inside
Super GT

Why Real Honda was defenceless in Suzuka victory fight

Suzuka SUPER GT: Impul Nissan takes stunning last-to-first win Suzuka II
Video Inside
Super GT

Suzuka SUPER GT: Impul Nissan takes stunning last-to-first win

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Naoki Yamamoto More from
Naoki Yamamoto
Yamamoto: Winning so easily "strange" after struggles Motegi
Super Formula

Yamamoto: Winning so easily "strange" after struggles

Yamamoto sees glimmer of hope after Sugo Super Formula round Sugo
Super Formula

Yamamoto sees glimmer of hope after Sugo Super Formula round

Why Honda's best F1 hope won't be leaving Japan Prime
Formula 1

Why Honda's best F1 hope won't be leaving Japan

Team Kunimitsu More from
Team Kunimitsu
Honda SUPER GT podium at Okayama exceeded expectations Okayama
Video Inside
Super GT

Honda SUPER GT podium at Okayama exceeded expectations

Honda's Makino confident of taking Okayama fight to Toyota Okayama
Video Inside
Super GT

Honda's Makino confident of taking Okayama fight to Toyota

Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hands Prime
Super GT

Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hands

Latest news

Why Real Honda was defenceless in Suzuka victory fight
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Why Real Honda was defenceless in Suzuka victory fight

The Real Racing Honda SUPER GT team has revealed that a refuelling issue left Koudai Tsukakoshi defenceless in the closing stages of Sunday's Suzuka race.

Yamamoto explains unseen last-lap Suzuka SUPER GT crash
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Yamamoto explains unseen last-lap Suzuka SUPER GT crash

Team Kunimitsu Honda driver Naoki Yamamoto has shouldered responsibility for his unseen last-lap crash in Sunday's Suzuka SUPER GT race.

Suzuka SUPER GT: Impul Nissan takes stunning last-to-first win
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Suzuka SUPER GT: Impul Nissan takes stunning last-to-first win

The Impul Nissan Z of Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine scored an unlikely win from 15th and last on the grid in Sunday's fifth round of the SUPER GT season at Suzuka.

Suzuka SUPER GT: Quintarelli scores vital pole for Nissan
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Suzuka SUPER GT: Quintarelli scores vital pole for Nissan

Nissan driver Ronnie Quintarelli scored a crucial pole for he and NISMO teammate Tsugio Matsuda's SUPER GT's title hopes for this weekend's fifth round at Suzuka.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.