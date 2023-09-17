UpGarage Honda stripped of last-gasp Sugo GT300 win
Honda squad Team UpGarage has been stripped of its dramatic GT300 class victory in Sunday's SUPER GT race at Sugo.
The #18 UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 shared by Takashi Kobayashi and Shun Koide had earned its third win of the season in thrilling style, as the leading Saitama Toyopet Toyota GR Supra ran out of fuel in sight of the chequered flag.
Kobayashi surged by the ailing Toyota driven in the closing stint by Hiroki Yoshida to snatch the win by just eight tenths of a second.
However, the #18 machine failed post-race technical inspection due to a ride height infraction and was disqualified as a result.
It means that the Saitama Toyopet Toyota of Yoshida and Kohta Kawaai inherits its first victory of the season.
Shade Racing duo Katsuyuki Hiranaka and Eijiro Shimizu move up to second, while Team LeMans Audi pair Yoshiaki Katayama and Roberto Merhi are promoted to the final step on the podium.
The #18 car's disqualification has major implications for the title battle, as Kobayashi and Koide had been poised to move into a commanding 15-point lead with only two races to go.
Instead, Yoshida and Kawaai now stand to lead the championship on 50 points, 10 clear of Kobayashi and Koide as well as Team Studie BMW driver Seiji Ara, who failed to score at Sugo.
Kondo Racing Nissan pair Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Teppei Natori, who are promoted to 10th, now sit 11 points off the lead.
Revised GT300 results:
|Pos.
|No.
|Car
|Drivers
|Laps
|Time/Diff
|Tire
|SW
|1
|52
|SAITAMATOYOPET GB GR Supra GT
|Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai
|79
|2:25'47.096
|BS
|90
|2
|20
|SHADE RACING GR86 GT
|Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Eijiro Shimizu
|78
|2:24'31.619
|DL
|3
|3
|6
|DOBOT Audi R8 LMS
|Yoshiaki Katayama
Roberto Merhi
|78
|2:24'38.406
|YH
|45
|4
|61
|SUBARU BRZ R&D SPORT
|Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|78
|2:24'48.069
|DL
|69
|5
|4
|GOODSMILE HATSUNE MIKU AMG
|Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|78
|2:24'56.539
|YH
|27
|6
|65
|LEON PYRAMID AMG
|Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara
|78
|2:24'59.021
|BS
|72
|7
|50
|ANEST IWATA Racing RC F GT3
|Igor Fraga
Yuga Furutani
|78
|2:24'59.744
|YH
|3
|8
|96
|K-tunes RC F GT3
|Morio Nitta
Shinichi Takagi
|78
|2:25'14.206
|DL
|15
|9
|10
|PONOS GAINER GT-R
|Hironobu Yasuda
Riki Okusa
|78
|2:25'16.445
|DL
|39
|10
|56
|REALIZE NISSAN MECHANIC CHALLENGE GT-R
|JP de Oliveira
Teppei Natori
|78
|2:25'19.299
|YH
|100
|11
|31
|apr LC500h GT
|Koki Saga
Kazuto Kotaka
|78
|2:25'44.039
|BS
|42
|12
|11
|GAINER TANAX GT-R
|Ryuichiro Tomita
Keishi Ishikawa
|77
|2:24'32.547
|DL
|78
|13
|7
|Studie BMW M4
|Seiji Ara
Bruno Spengler
|77
|2:25'03.688
|MI
|100
|14
|88
|JLOC Lamborghini GT3
|Takashi Kogure
Yuya Motojima
|77
|2:25'04.703
|YH
|48
|15
|360
|RUNUP RIVAUX GT-R
|Takayuki Aoki
Takuya Otaki
|77
|2:25'10.632
|YH
|16
|22
|R'Qs AMG GT3
|Hisashi Wada
Masaki Jyonai
|77
|2:25'16.559
|YH
|17
|9
|PACIFIC VSPO NAC AMG
|Ryohei Sakaguchi
Jiatong Liang
|77
|2:25'25.177
|YH
|18
|27
|Yogibo NSX GT3
|Yugo Iwasawa
Reimei Ito
|77
|2:25'25.534
|YH
|30
|19
|87
|Bamboo Airways Lamborghini GT3
|Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi
|77
|2:25'30.486
|YH
|57
|20
|48
|Shokumou K's Frontier GT-R
|Taiyo Ida
Yuki Tanaka
|76
|2:24'48.506
|YH
|21
|60
|Syntium LMcorsa GR Supra GT
|Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno
|76
|2:25'04.314
|DL
|24
|22
|5
|MACHSYAKEN AIR BUSTER MC86
|Yusuke Tomibayashi
Takamitsu Matsui
|71
|2:17'12.210
|YH
|Ret
|30
|apr GR86 GT
|Hiroaki Nagai
Manabu Orido
|54
|2:25'23.203
|YH
|6
|Ret
|2
|muta Racing GR86 GT
|Yuui Tsutsumi
Hibiki Taira
|10
|14'56.215
|BS
|100
|18
|UPGARAGE NSX GT3
|Takashi Kobayashi
Shun Koide
|Disqualified
|YH
|100
