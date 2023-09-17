Subscribe
UpGarage Honda stripped of last-gasp Sugo GT300 win

Honda squad Team UpGarage has been stripped of its dramatic GT300 class victory in Sunday's SUPER GT race at Sugo.

Jamie Klein
Takashi Kobayashi, Shun Koide, #18 UPGARAGE NSX GT3

The #18 UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 shared by Takashi Kobayashi and Shun Koide had earned its third win of the season in thrilling style, as the leading Saitama Toyopet Toyota GR Supra ran out of fuel in sight of the chequered flag.

Kobayashi surged by the ailing Toyota driven in the closing stint by Hiroki Yoshida to snatch the win by just eight tenths of a second.

However, the #18 machine failed post-race technical inspection due to a ride height infraction and was disqualified as a result.

It means that the Saitama Toyopet Toyota of Yoshida and Kohta Kawaai inherits its first victory of the season.

Shade Racing duo Katsuyuki Hiranaka and Eijiro Shimizu move up to second, while Team LeMans Audi pair Yoshiaki Katayama and Roberto Merhi are promoted to the final step on the podium.

The #18 car's disqualification has major implications for the title battle, as Kobayashi and Koide had been poised to move into a commanding 15-point lead with only two races to go.

Instead, Yoshida and Kawaai now stand to lead the championship on 50 points, 10 clear of Kobayashi and Koide as well as Team Studie BMW driver Seiji Ara, who failed to score at Sugo.

Kondo Racing Nissan pair Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Teppei Natori, who are promoted to 10th, now sit 11 points off the lead.

Revised GT300 results:

Pos. No. Car Drivers Laps Time/Diff Tire SW
1 52 SAITAMATOYOPET GB GR Supra GT Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai		 79 2:25'47.096 BS 90
2 20 SHADE RACING GR86 GT Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Eijiro Shimizu		 78 2:24'31.619 DL 3
3 6 DOBOT Audi R8 LMS Yoshiaki Katayama
Roberto Merhi		 78 2:24'38.406 YH 45
4 61 SUBARU BRZ R&D SPORT Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi		 78 2:24'48.069 DL 69
5 4 GOODSMILE HATSUNE MIKU AMG Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka		 78 2:24'56.539 YH 27
6 65 LEON PYRAMID AMG Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara		 78 2:24'59.021 BS 72
7 50 ANEST IWATA Racing RC F GT3 Igor Fraga
Yuga Furutani		 78 2:24'59.744 YH 3
8 96 K-tunes RC F GT3 Morio Nitta
Shinichi Takagi		 78 2:25'14.206 DL 15
9 10 PONOS GAINER GT-R Hironobu Yasuda
Riki Okusa		 78 2:25'16.445 DL 39
10 56 REALIZE NISSAN MECHANIC CHALLENGE GT-R JP de Oliveira
Teppei Natori		 78 2:25'19.299 YH 100
11 31 apr LC500h GT Koki Saga
Kazuto Kotaka		 78 2:25'44.039 BS 42
12 11 GAINER TANAX GT-R Ryuichiro Tomita
Keishi Ishikawa		 77 2:24'32.547 DL 78
13 7 Studie BMW M4 Seiji Ara
Bruno Spengler		 77 2:25'03.688 MI 100
14 88 JLOC Lamborghini GT3 Takashi Kogure
Yuya Motojima		 77 2:25'04.703 YH 48
15 360 RUNUP RIVAUX GT-R Takayuki Aoki
Takuya Otaki		 77 2:25'10.632 YH  
16 22 R'Qs AMG GT3 Hisashi Wada
Masaki Jyonai		 77 2:25'16.559 YH  
17 9 PACIFIC VSPO NAC AMG Ryohei Sakaguchi
Jiatong Liang		 77 2:25'25.177 YH  
18 27 Yogibo NSX GT3 Yugo Iwasawa
Reimei Ito		 77 2:25'25.534 YH 30
19 87 Bamboo Airways Lamborghini GT3 Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi		 77 2:25'30.486 YH 57
20 48 Shokumou K's Frontier GT-R Taiyo Ida
Yuki Tanaka		 76 2:24'48.506 YH  
21 60 Syntium LMcorsa GR Supra GT Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno		 76 2:25'04.314 DL 24
22 5 MACHSYAKEN AIR BUSTER MC86 Yusuke Tomibayashi
Takamitsu Matsui		 71 2:17'12.210 YH  
Ret 30 apr GR86 GT Hiroaki Nagai
Manabu Orido		 54 2:25'23.203 YH 6
Ret 2 muta Racing GR86 GT Yuui Tsutsumi
Hibiki Taira		 10 14'56.215 BS 100
  18 UPGARAGE NSX GT3 Takashi Kobayashi
Shun Koide		 Disqualified YH 100
