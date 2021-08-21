Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Real Racing Honda has "found something" at Suzuka
Super GT / Suzuka News

Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection

By:
, News Editor

Toyota's failure to get a single car out of the first segment of qualifying for this weekend's Suzuka SUPER GT round may be down to tyre selection, believes Ryo Hirakawa.

Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection

None of the six Toyota GR Supra crews were able to progress beyond Q1 on Saturday, with the eight-car pole shootout being contested entirely by Honda and Nissan teams.

Best of the Toyota runners was the Yokohama-equipped #19 Racing Project Bandoh car in ninth place, with the 10th-placed Cerumo entry the highest of the marque's five Bridgestone-shod machines.

Read Also:

TOM'S ended up 12th and 14th with its pair of GR Supras, while the championship-leading Rookie Racing Toyota - carrying the largest success handicap in the field at 70kg - was the slowest.

Hirakawa, who shares the #37 TOM'S car with Sena Sakaguchi and was 14th in Q1, suggested to Motorsport.com that the Toyota/Bridgestone teams' decision to go with a harder tyre compound may have cost them dearly.

"We definitely chose the wrong tyres," he admitted. "Toyota tends to choose harder tyres here [at Suzuka] to avoid having graining. But this weekend is so much colder than we expected; even the soft tyres weren't working.

"It would have been perfect if we brought the tyres from May [when the Suzuka race was originally scheduled before being postponed to August due the local COVID-19 situation]!"

SARD Toyota driver Heikki Kovalainen, whose teammate Yuichi Nakayama was 13th in Q1, likewise suggested tyre choice was likely to be behind his team's disappointing showing.

"It seems all the Toyotas are struggling," the Finn told Motorsport.com. "Our car balance feels quite good but laptime not enough.

"All the [Bridgestone] Toyotas chose the same tyre and although there's nothing obviously wrong with the tyre, we're looking at it now to see if we could have had better options available."

 

Hirakawa said he and Sakaguchi, who sit third in the GT500 drivers' standings, would be "definitely" targeting points on Sunday but admitted doing so from 14th, while carrying a 54kg success handicap would be tough.

On the prospect of possible rain, he added: "If we have damp conditions, it won't be on our side because of the tyre compound [being too hard]. A [fully] wet race would be fun, though."

Kovalainen said of SARD's prospects with 28kg of ballast on board: "We don't have high expectations, we're too far back and this circuit is hard to overtake at, so a point or two maybe is the realistic target.

"Rain would maybe mix things up a bit and could give us an opportunity, but even then it would probably be hard to make up many places."

shares
comments
Real Racing Honda has "found something" at Suzuka

Previous article

Real Racing Honda has "found something" at Suzuka
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice

3 h
2
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

1 d
3
Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

15 h
4
World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8

1 h
5
MotoGP

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

17 h
Latest news
Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection
SGT

Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection

31m
Real Racing Honda has "found something" at Suzuka
SGT

Real Racing Honda has "found something" at Suzuka

2 h
Suzuka SUPER GT: Nakajima Honda leads all-Dunlop front row
SGT

Suzuka SUPER GT: Nakajima Honda leads all-Dunlop front row

4 h
Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round
Video Inside
SGT

Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round

Aug 20, 2021
Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms
SGT

Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms

Aug 18, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT: Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka round 00:33
Super GT
Aug 20, 2021

SUPER GT: Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka round

SUPER GT: Series releases eight-round 2022 schedule 00:19
Super GT
Aug 6, 2021

SUPER GT: Series releases eight-round 2022 schedule

SUPER GT: Miyata 00:46
Super GT
Jul 19, 2021

SUPER GT: Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi defeat

SUPER GT: Motegi - highlights 02:16
Super GT
Jul 18, 2021

SUPER GT: Motegi - highlights

SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole at Motegi 00:51
Super GT
Jul 17, 2021

SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole at Motegi

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8 Navarra
World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8

Real Racing Honda has "found something" at Suzuka Suzuka
Super GT

Real Racing Honda has "found something" at Suzuka

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Heikki Kovalainen More from
Heikki Kovalainen
Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash
Video Inside
Le Mans

Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash

Kovalainen fears pre-season testing form was an "illusion" Motegi
Super GT

Kovalainen fears pre-season testing form was an "illusion"

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues Fuji
Super GT

Super GT drivers unhappy with FCY teething issues

Team Sard More from
Team Sard
Why SARD couldn't match other Toyotas at Okayama Okayama
Video Inside
Super GT

Why SARD couldn't match other Toyotas at Okayama

Kovalainen hails best winter since Super GT title year
Super GT

Kovalainen hails best winter since Super GT title year

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season Okayama March testing
Super GT

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season

Trending Today

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Rea extends pole streak, Razgatlioglu P8

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW rules out expanding to third factory WSBK bike for Sykes

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Michigan?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Michigan?

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

Latest news

Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection
Super GT Super GT

Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection

Real Racing Honda has "found something" at Suzuka
Super GT Super GT

Real Racing Honda has "found something" at Suzuka

Suzuka SUPER GT: Nakajima Honda leads all-Dunlop front row
Super GT Super GT

Suzuka SUPER GT: Nakajima Honda leads all-Dunlop front row

Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.