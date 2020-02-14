Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Third Practice in
13 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
20 Feb
-
23 Feb
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Kovalainen: New Supra doesn't have Lexus weak points

shares
comments
Kovalainen: New Supra doesn't have Lexus weak points
By:
Feb 14, 2020, 7:28 AM

Toyota has managed to eradicate the weaknesses of the Lexus LC500 with its new GR Supra SUPER GT contender, believes former series champion Heikki Kovalainen.

Sometime Renault, McLaren and Lotus Formula 1 racer Kovalainen is heading into his sixth campaign as part of Toyota's SUPER GT roster, staying with the SARD squad with which he won the title in 2016. He will once again partner Yuichi Nakayama.

The Finnish driver made no secret of his exasperation after a tough 2019 campaign in which he and Nakayama failed to match the other Lexus squads, with a victory in wet conditions at Autopolis marking the pair's only podium finish of the year.

For 2020, the Lexus LC500 has been replaced by the GR Supra, which Kovalainen had the chance to sample at Sepang last month during a private manufacturers' test.

The 38-year-old said he was encouraged both by how the car performed in Malaysia and by changes made at SARD over the winter, including the arrival of a new team director in the form of three-time GT500 champion Juichi Wakisaka.

"I’m proud and grateful to be able to be able to continue in this world-class and extremely competitive championship with Team SARD for this new season," said Kovalainen.

"By partnering Yuichi for a second season, we can focus on the development of the new GR Supra. Juichi joined as a director and the engineering staff has been strengthened.

"The feeling of the GR Supra in Sepang evolved in a good direction, and the negative points of the Lexus LC500 have gone.

"Although I’m concerned about the momentum of our rivals, I feel that with the strengthening of our team, if we can perfectly apply the finishing touches to the car, we can fight for the title."

Wakisaka arrives at SARD, where he raced in 2012-13, fresh from overseeing the now-defunct Team LeMans squad's GT500 title success in 2019.

Other key appointments at the team for 2020 include Takafumi Kondo as the entrant representative and Narunobu Makino as the chief engineer.

Wakisaka said: "The car and the engineering staff have changed dramatically, but our goal is always to make those who support our goal of winning the series title smile.

"In the high-level world of SUPER GT, it is hard to go one step further. But we will strive to create an environment in which the team is well organised, drivers and team members have a strong passion, and everyone can demonstrate their skills and shine."

Related video

Next article
How Fenestraz earned factory Toyota drive after Renault axe

Previous article

How Fenestraz earned factory Toyota drive after Renault axe
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Heikki Kovalainen
Teams Team Sard
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Okayama

Okayama

10 Apr - 12 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

Track changes could happen by 2021 Australian GP

12m
2
Formula 1

Tech analysis: Does new McLaren boast the key ingredients?

49m
3
Super GT

Kovalainen: New Supra doesn't have Lexus weak points

1h
4
Other open wheel

Barrichello to make Albert Park return, Bathurst debut

5
Formula 1

McLaren addressing midfield weaknesses with MCL35

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Kovalainen: New Supra doesn't have Lexus weak points
SGT

Kovalainen: New Supra doesn't have Lexus weak points

How Fenestraz earned factory Toyota drive after Renault axe
SGT

How Fenestraz earned factory Toyota drive after Renault axe

Toyota Super GT squad Inging expands into GT300
SGT

Toyota Super GT squad Inging expands into GT300

Super GT entry "very appealing, exciting" for R-Motorsport
SGT

Super GT entry "very appealing, exciting" for R-Motorsport

Tsuchiya to support new Lexus Super GT team
SGT

Tsuchiya to support new Lexus Super GT team

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.