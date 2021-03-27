Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP3 in
03 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
22 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP3 in
04 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Qualifying in
13 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
35 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback
Super GT / Fuji March Testing / Testing report

TOM'S Toyota fastest on first day of Fuji Super GT test

By:
, News Editor

TOM'S newcomer Sho Tsuboi put Toyota at the head of the times on the opening day of SUPER GT's final pre-season test at Fuji Speedway.

TOM'S Toyota fastest on first day of Fuji Super GT test

Tsuboi, who shares the #36 TOM'S Toyota GR Supra with Yuhi Sekiguchi, set the fastest time of the day, a 1m27.760s, at the very end of the day during the 10 minutes of running reserved for the GT500 class.

The driver taking Tsuboi's place in the Rookie Racing Supra this year, Kenta Yamashita, completed a 1-2 for Toyota with a time just 0.189s slower.

Saturday's running was extended from four hours to five owing to the threat of rain on Sunday, and the two hour, 30 minute morning session was led by the Nissan of Ronnie Quintarelli on a 1m28.192s.

That time went unbeaten until Tsuboi and Yamashita set their improvements at the very end of the day, but Quintarelli's time was still enough for the Michelin-supplied NISMO GT-R to end the day an encouraging third overall.

Real Racing's Bertrand Baguette was third-fastest in the afternoon, leading the Honda NSX-GT charge and slotting into fourth in the combined timesheets ahead of the SARD Toyota of Yuichi Nakayama.

Ritomo Miyata broke into the top six with a late improvement aboard the Yokohama-shod Racing Project Bandoh Toyota, ahead of the Impul Nissan of Kazuki Hiramine and the ARTA Honda of Nirei Fukuzumi.

Last year's two title protagonists - still both without one of their regular drivers - completed the top 10, with the Team Kunimitsu Honda ninth ahead of the #37 TOM'S Toyota.

Naoki Yamamoto and Ryo Hirakawa, who look poised to go into the first round of the season without their respective full-time co-drivers Tadasuke Makino and Sacha Fenestraz, set the best times for their cars, although Hirakawa caused an early red flag in the morning with a spin at Turn 2.

The Mugen Honda that topped the times at Okayama was only 14th-fastest this time around, two spots behind fellow Dunlop user Nakajima Racing.

At the foot of the GT500 times was the NDDP/B-Max Nissan, which was ruled out of action only 45 minutes into the morning session following contact with the Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS at the Turn 6 hairpin, causing the day's second red flag. The car shared by Kohei Hirate and Katsumasa Chiyo sat out the afternoon session.

There was further action at Turn 6 in the afternoon as Hiramine earned a dangerous driving penalty for contact with the Drago Corse Honda NSX GT3 of Shogo Mitsuyama.

Miyata also came to a halt at the final corner late in the afternoon session, causing the day's fourth and final red flag.

#56 Realize Nissan Automobile College GT-R

#56 Realize Nissan Automobile College GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kondo Racing's reigning champion Joao Paulo de Oliveira was fastest in the GT300 class at the wheel of his Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3, setting his best time of 1m36.476s around 90 minutes in the morning session.

Nissan swept the top three positions for both the morning and the day overall, as Katsuyuki Hiranaka (Gainer) and Takayuki Aoki (Tomei Sports) were second and third respectively ahead of the Saitama Toyopet Toyota Supra GT300 of Hiroki Yoshida.

The Max Racing Supra, which skipped the previous test at Okayama, was the surprise of the day as Yuui Tsutsumi topped the afternoon session on a 1m36.931s to slot into fifth overall.

The Team Thailand Lexus RC F GT3 shared by Giuliano Alesi and Sean Walkinshaw sat out most of the morning session as the team had to replace a gearbox, and was 26th-fastest of the 28 entries present in the afternoon.

Testing continues on Sunday, with three hours of running split between a two-hour morning session and an abridged one-hour afternoon session.

GT500 test results:

Pos. No. Car Team Drivers Tyre am time pm time
1 36 Toyota TOM'S

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Sho Tsuboi

 B 1'28.207 1'27.760
2 14 Toyota Rookie Racing

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

 B 1'29.030 1'27.949
3 23 Nissan NISMO

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

 M 1'28.192 1'28.317
4 17 Honda Real Racing

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

 B 1'28.656 1'28.287
5 39 Toyota SARD

Finland Heikki Kovalainen

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

 B 1'28.757 1'28.293
6 19 Toyota Racing Project Bandoh

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Ritomo Miyata

 Y 1'28.853 1'28.319
7 12 Nissan Impul

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

 B 1'28.506 1'28.371
8 8 Honda ARTA

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

 B 1'28.761 1'28.386
9 1 Honda Kunimitsu

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Hideki Mutoh

 B 1'28.589 1'28.431
10 37 Toyota TOM'S

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

 B 1'28.464 1'28.618
11 38 Toyota Cerumo

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

 B 1'28.599 1'28.610
12 64 Honda Nakajima Racing

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

D

 1'29.224 1'28.652
12 24 Nissan Kondo Racing

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

Y

 1'29.168 1'28.860
14 16 Honda Mugen

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

Japan Toshiki Oyu

D

 1'29.335 1'29.028
15 3 Nissan NDDP/B-Max Racing

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

M

 1'29.723 no time
shares
comments
Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback

Previous article

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji March Testing
Drivers Sho Tsuboi
Teams TOM'S
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

1d
2
Formula 1

Leclerc surprised by Ferrari competitiveness in Bahrain practice

10h
3
Formula 1

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

1h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?

22h
5
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

2d
Latest news
TOM'S Toyota fastest on first day of Fuji Super GT test
SGT

TOM'S Toyota fastest on first day of Fuji Super GT test

15m
Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback
SF

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback

Mar 25, 2021
Toyota's 'new' Super GT team facing same old problems
SGT

Toyota's 'new' Super GT team facing same old problems

Mar 21, 2021
De Oliveira concerned by increased Supra GT300 count
SGT

De Oliveira concerned by increased Supra GT300 count

Mar 20, 2021
Nissan, Michelin grappling with cold-track weakness
SGT

Nissan, Michelin grappling with cold-track weakness

Mar 18, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Calderon wants answers after "strange" Fuji test issues Fuji March Testing
Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon wants answers after "strange" Fuji test issues

Pacesetter Oyu not intimidated by Yamamoto match-up Fuji March Testing
Super Formula / Breaking news

Pacesetter Oyu not intimidated by Yamamoto match-up

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Sho Tsuboi
The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2020
Super GT / Opinion

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2020

Tsuboi surprised to end season with most wins Fuji
Video Inside
Super Formula / Breaking news

Tsuboi surprised to end season with most wins

Fuji Super Formula: Yamamoto earns third title, Tsuboi wins Fuji
Video Inside
Super Formula / Race report

Fuji Super Formula: Yamamoto earns third title, Tsuboi wins

More from
TOM'S
Toyota WEC stars could miss most of Super Formula season
Super Formula / Breaking news

Toyota WEC stars could miss most of Super Formula season

Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance
Super Formula / Breaking news

Tsunoda-beater Miyata frustrated at lack of overseas chance

Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings
Super Formula / Breaking news

Alesi in frame for 2021 TOM'S Super Formula outings

Trending Today

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Leclerc surprised by Ferrari competitiveness in Bahrain practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc surprised by Ferrari competitiveness in Bahrain practice

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Low-rake concept affected more by new F1 aero rules

Vettel says there's "a lot left on the table" after practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel says there's "a lot left on the table" after practice

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen tops Bahrain F1 sessions

Latest news

TOM'S Toyota fastest on first day of Fuji Super GT test
SGT Super GT / Testing report

TOM'S Toyota fastest on first day of Fuji Super GT test

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback

Toyota's 'new' Super GT team facing same old problems
SGT Super GT / Analysis

Toyota's 'new' Super GT team facing same old problems

De Oliveira concerned by increased Supra GT300 count
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

De Oliveira concerned by increased Supra GT300 count

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.