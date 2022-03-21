Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Dunlop no longer has "massive" one-lap pace, says Sasahara
Super GT News

TOM'S #37 drivers unfazed by sister car's testing pace

TOM'S Toyota SUPER GT duo Ritomo Miyata and Sacha Fenestraz say they are not concerned by the apparent deficit they faced to the sister #36 machine during Okayama pre-season testing.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
TOM'S #37 drivers unfazed by sister car's testing pace
Listen to this article

Reigning champion Sho Tsuboi topped both days of the test earlier this month in the #36 car he shares with Giuliano Alesi, setting a best overall time of 1m18.116s on the second day of running.

By comparison, the KeePer-branded #37 car was down in ninth on the combined timesheets courtesy of a 1m18.422s set by Miyata on the opening day, around three tenths off the pace of Tsuboi.

Read Also:

But TOM'S newcomer Miyata insists he isn't worried by the gap between the team's two cars at this stage.

"I always had GT300 class traffic and I can’t make a good attack lap," Miyata told Motorsport.com. "I checked the on-boards and data, it seems the #36 had a clearer attack lap and they gained some time.

"I think the #36 and #37 have about the same potential. Of course Tsuboi-san is the reigning champion, and it’s my first time on Bridgestone tyres [so a gap is normal]."

Fenestraz admitted to "messing up" his flying lap during the 10 minutes of running reserved for GT500 drivers at the end of Saturday, further muddying the picture, but is confident of the #37 car's race pace.

"We’re never using the same tyres as them [the #36]," the Franco-Argentine driver told Motorsport.com. "I do think we are there, we are pretty even.

"Pure performance on one lap, I’m still not able to put everything together, and Sho has a lot of confidence from last year and he managed to put it all together. I think if we can do the same, we can be competitive.

"Sho is a little bit ahead, but it doesn’t mean we can’t reach his level. We’re just slowly building up and working hard to be at his level, because Sho is really fast, he has been flying."

 

Miyata relishing Bridgestone tyres

Miyata is going into his third season as a GT500 driver, having raced up to now for the Racing Project Bandoh team - the only member of the Toyota GT500 stable that uses Yokohama tyres.

Barring a one-off outing with TOM'S back in 2019, when he was substituting for an absent Kazuki Nakajima, this season therefore marks Miyata's first on the championship's benchmark Bridgestone rubber.

Miyata admitted that he was "surprised" by the performance on offer with the Bridgestones, and also said he his relishing being able to share information with five Toyota teams on the same tyres.

"Yokohama and Bridgestone have a similar feeling for a short run, I think the peak grip is about the same, but the warm-up is so different," noted Miyata on the differences between the two tyre makers.

"The main difference is the long run, Bridgestone is very strong and they always get strong results. The tyre has no problem [even after many laps] and I can make fast laptimes, so I was surprised.

"Also with five Toyotas using Bridgestone, every session we have information about what the other teams are doing, but at Yokohama we couldn’t do that. It's very different to last season."

 

shares
comments
Dunlop no longer has "massive" one-lap pace, says Sasahara
Previous article

Dunlop no longer has "massive" one-lap pace, says Sasahara
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
JDC-Miller Cadillac hobbled by cooling issue at Sebring Sebring
IMSA

JDC-Miller Cadillac hobbled by cooling issue at Sebring

United drivers praise "amazing" Pierson after Sebring WEC win Sebring
WEC

United drivers praise "amazing" Pierson after Sebring WEC win

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Sacha Fenestraz More from
Sacha Fenestraz
Toyota drivers say Supra has lost its edge at Okayama
Super GT

Toyota drivers say Supra has lost its edge at Okayama

Krumm brought in to assist Fenestraz in Super Formula
Super Formula

Krumm brought in to assist Fenestraz in Super Formula

Opinion: The driver Nissan should target for its long-term future
Super GT

Opinion: The driver Nissan should target for its long-term future

TOM'S More from
TOM'S
Toyota stays on top in Okayama test, Nissan close behind
Super GT

Toyota stays on top in Okayama test, Nissan close behind

TOM'S Toyota fastest on opening day of Okayama test
Super GT

TOM'S Toyota fastest on opening day of Okayama test

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Latest news

TOM'S #37 drivers unfazed by sister car's testing pace
Super GT Super GT

TOM'S #37 drivers unfazed by sister car's testing pace

Dunlop no longer has "massive" one-lap pace, says Sasahara
Super GT Super GT

Dunlop no longer has "massive" one-lap pace, says Sasahara

Farfus expects new BMW M4 GT3 to win races in Japan
Super GT Super GT

Farfus expects new BMW M4 GT3 to win races in Japan

Japanese racing legend Kunimitsu Takahashi dies aged 82
Super GT Super GT

Japanese racing legend Kunimitsu Takahashi dies aged 82

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.