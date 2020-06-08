Top events
Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT scraps Thailand visit, Fuji gets fourth race

shares
comments
Super GT scraps Thailand visit, Fuji gets fourth race
By:
Jun 8, 2020, 6:14 AM

SUPER GT has abandoned plans to hold the final round of the delayed 2020 season in Thailand, instead confirming that Fuji Speedway will host four races this year.

Series organiser GTA revealed a heavily-revised calendar last week with seven of the eight rounds taking place at one of just three tracks: Fuji, Suzuka and Motegi.

However, tentative plans were made to round off the coronavirus-delayed campaign in Thailand in late December, should international travel become possible by then, with Fuji on standby to hold a fourth race should this prove impossible.

On Monday, the GTA issued an update stating that, after consulting the local promoter in Thailand, it had been decided it will not be possible to travel to Buriram after all.

Read Also:

It means Buriram joins Sugo, Autopolis, Okayama and Sepang as the fifth venue to drop off the original 2020 SUPER GT calendar.

Fuji has now been confirmed as the host of the final round of the year on November 28-29.

The first four rounds of the revised schedule will all be held with no spectators, meaning the earliest fans could be able to attend would be October's third Fuji race.

Revised 2020 SUPER GT calendar:

Date Venue
July 18-19 Japan Fuji Speedway*
August 8-9 Japan Fuji Speedway*
August 22-23 Japan Suzuka Circuit*
September 12-13 Japan Twin Ring Motegi*
October 3-4 Japan Fuji Speedway
October 24-25 Japan Suzuka Circuit
November 7-8 Japan Twin Ring Motegi

November 28-29

Japan Fuji Speedway

*Races with no spectators

Series Super GT
Author Jamie Klein

