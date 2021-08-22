Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection
Super GT / Suzuka Race report

Suzuka SUPER GT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium

By:
, News Editor

NISMO pair Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda scored their first SUPER GT victory of the season at Suzuka as Nissan locked out the top three positions in the GT500 class.

Suzuka SUPER GT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium

Matsuda in the #23 NISMO car made the race-winning overtake at the hairpin on fellow Nissan/Michelin driver Kohei Hirate in the #3 NDDP/B-Max Racing GT-R on lap 41 of 52, with both cars having gained ground in the pitstop phase.

The #24 Kondo Racing Nissan finished third to make it a first Nissan podium lockout since the Autopolis round in 2014.

Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino took an important fourth place in the #1 Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT, catapulting Yamamoto to the head of the drivers' standings, while the #36 TOM'S GR Supra (Yuhi Sekiguchi/Sho Tsuboi) completed the top five at the end of a weekend to forget for Toyota.

Story of the race

The two Dunlop-shod Hondas that started on the front row got away cleanly at the start as Takuya Izawa in the pole-winning #64 Nakajima NSX-GT led Toshiki Oyu in the Mugen car.

But Izawa's time in the lead was short-lived as he crashed out on the fifth lap at the final chicane following what appeared to be a brake failure, prompting a safety car period.

Oyu led at the restart from Quintarelli in the Nissan that had started third, with Daiki Sasaki running third in the Kondo Nissan and Katsumasa Chiyo in the #3 NDDP/B-Max GT-R.

But the Dunlop-shod Mugen car was unable to get away from the head of the field, and the cars that made their mandatory pitstops earliest were the ones that gained the most ground.

Oyu pitted on lap 20 to give the Mugen car to Ukyo Sasahara, but it was the #3 Nissan of Chiyo  - despite pitting on the same lap - that emerged from the pitstop phase with the advantage ahead of the #12 Impul Nissan of Kazuki Hiramine (started by Nobuharu Matsushita).

NISMO's flagship #23 car lost ground as Quintarelli left it until lap 24 to pit to hand over to Matsuda, who emerged third behind the NDDP/B-Max car, now with Hirate at the wheel, and Hiramine's Impul machine but ahead of the Mugen Honda of Sasahara.

As Hirate stretched his lead at the front of the field, Hiramine was soon passed by a charging Matsuda, who went on to make short work of the five-second buffer built up by Hirate.

With a few spots of rain falling as the race entered its closing stages, Matsuda made the decisive move at the hairpin on lap 41, as the lapped Kondo Nissan GT300 car opened an opportunity for a lunge.

From there, Matsuda was untroubled on his way to a symbolically significant 23rd GT500 win and a 17th for Quintarelli, the duo also picking up their third win at Suzuka in a row.

Hirate and Chiyo scored their best result as a duo in second, but Hiramine was powerless to resist the Kondo Nissan (now in the hands of Mitsunori Takaboshi) in the fight for third.

Hiramine then lost further places to both Yamamoto's Kunimitsu Honda and Tsuboi in the TOM'S Toyota - despite both of those cars running the stage one fuel restrictor - bringing home the Impul machine in sixth and last among the Nissans.

The Real Racing Honda (Koudai Tsukakoshi/Bertrand Baguette), likewise with the fuel restrictor, banked valuable points for seventh place after a spirited battle with the Cerumo Toyota (Yuji Tachikawa/Hiroaki Ishiura) late on.

Sasahara brought home the #16 Mugen car in a disappointing ninth place, while the #37 TOM'S GR Supra (Ryo Hirakawa/Sena Sakaguchi) picked up the final point in 10th place.

With the championship-leading Rookie Racing Toyota (Kazuya Oshima/Kenta Yamashita), the only car in the field using the stage two restrictor, failing to score points for a second race in a row, it means Yamamoto is now five points clear of Oshima and Yamashita at the head of the drivers' standings.

GT300: Max Racing takes first-ever win

The GT300 class was won by the #244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra of Atsushi Miyake and Yuui Tsutsumi, the team taking its first SUPER GT win in just its fourth race running its new car.

From third on the grid, Miyake quickly moved up to second behind the pole-winning Subaru BRZ of Hideki Yamauchi, but it was the Team Mach Toyota 86 MC that had slipped from second to fourth early on that vaulted into a net lead after the pitstop phase ahead of the Max Racing Supra of Tsutsumi.

Reiji Hiraki was at the wheel of the Team Mach car for the second stint, taking over brother Yuya, but was passed by Tsutsumi and the #88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 of Kogure in quick succession.

While Kogure went on to take second in the Lamborghini started by Yuya Motojima, Hiraki then lost a further ground with a spin at Degner, gifting the final spot on the podium to the Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 driven by Nobuteru Taniguchi and Tetsuya Kataoka.

Naoki Yokomizo also passed Hiraki late on to take fourth place in the Pacific Ferrari 488 GT3 he shares with Kei Cozzolino.

The works R&D Sport-run Subaru struggled for race pace and the car shared by Yamauchi and Takuto Iguchi trailed home in 10th place for a single point.

Miyake and Tsutsumi now lead the GT300 standings by seven points from Kondo Racing pair Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Kiyoto Fujinami, who used an unorthodox two-stop strategy en route to eighth place.

The two cars that jointly led the standings coming to Suzuka, the LEON Racing Mercedes and the #11 Gainer Nissan, both failed to score.

Results to follow

shares
comments
Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection

Previous article

Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection
Load comments

Trending

1
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

19 h
2
Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

14 h
3
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Albon scores maiden pole in wet qualifying

14 min
4
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver

51 min
5
World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

20 h
Latest news
Suzuka SUPER GT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium
SGT

Suzuka SUPER GT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium

1 h
Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection
Video Inside
SGT

Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection

22 h
Real Racing Honda has "found something" at Suzuka
SGT

Real Racing Honda has "found something" at Suzuka

Aug 21, 2021
Suzuka SUPER GT: Nakajima Honda leads all-Dunlop front row
SGT

Suzuka SUPER GT: Nakajima Honda leads all-Dunlop front row

Aug 21, 2021
Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round
Video Inside
SGT

Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round

Aug 20, 2021
Latest videos
Super GT: Number 64 Honda NSX takes pole at Suzuka 00:47
Super GT
16 h

Super GT: Number 64 Honda NSX takes pole at Suzuka

SUPER GT: Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka round 00:33
Super GT
Aug 20, 2021

SUPER GT: Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka round

SUPER GT: Series releases eight-round 2022 schedule 00:19
Super GT
Aug 6, 2021

SUPER GT: Series releases eight-round 2022 schedule

SUPER GT: Miyata 00:46
Super GT
Jul 19, 2021

SUPER GT: Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi defeat

SUPER GT: Motegi - highlights 02:16
Super GT
Jul 18, 2021

SUPER GT: Motegi - highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Le Mans 24h, H12: Toyota, Ferrari maintain control at halfway point 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H12: Toyota, Ferrari maintain control at halfway point

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground Navarra
Video Inside
World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Tsugio Matsuda More from
Tsugio Matsuda
Nissan can't afford to qualify so badly, says Quintarelli Motegi
Super GT

Nissan can't afford to qualify so badly, says Quintarelli

Nissan downplays title chances despite shock Suzuka win Suzuka II
Super GT

Nissan downplays title chances despite shock Suzuka win

Nissan winner Matsuda's shock at taking Suzuka lead Suzuka II
Super GT

Nissan winner Matsuda's shock at taking Suzuka lead

Nissan Motorsport More from
Nissan Motorsport
Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms
Super GT

Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms

New York E-Prix: Buemi fastest in practice for Nissan New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Buemi fastest in practice for Nissan

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections Prime
Super GT

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

Trending Today

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

Nurburgring DTM: Albon scores maiden pole in wet qualifying
DTM DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Albon scores maiden pole in wet qualifying

Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Navarra WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

Le Mans 24h, H16: Toyotas lead, Ferrari vs. Corvette in GTE Pro
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H16: Toyotas lead, Ferrari vs. Corvette in GTE Pro

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins, disaster for Ganassi
IndyCar IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden wins, disaster for Ganassi

Latest news

Suzuka SUPER GT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium
Super GT Super GT

Suzuka SUPER GT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium

Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Toyota's Suzuka qualifying woes pinned on tyre selection

Real Racing Honda has "found something" at Suzuka
Super GT Super GT

Real Racing Honda has "found something" at Suzuka

Suzuka SUPER GT: Nakajima Honda leads all-Dunlop front row
Super GT Super GT

Suzuka SUPER GT: Nakajima Honda leads all-Dunlop front row

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.