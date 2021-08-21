Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round
Super GT / Suzuka Qualifying report

Suzuka SUPER GT: Nakajima Honda leads all-Dunlop front row

By:
, News Editor

Nakajima Racing secured pole position for the fourth round of the SUPER GT season at Suzuka, as Dunlop-shod Honda NSX-GTs locked out the front row.

Suzuka SUPER GT: Nakajima Honda leads all-Dunlop front row

Hiroki Otsu set the tone by setting a sensational lap of 1m44.763s aboard the #64 Nakajima car in Q1, going some 0.857s than his counterpart in the #16 Mugen Honda, Ukyo Sasahara.

Takuya Izawa was at the wheel of the Nakajima car for the Q2 pole shootout but suffered an early scare as he ran through the gravel at the Dunlop chicane, albeit returning to the track without problems.

Honda veteran Izawa brushed off that error to go fastest on a 1m45.128s, some way shy of Otsu's earlier effort but still enough for pole by 0.221s ahead of Toshiki Oyu in the Mugen car.

Behind the two Dunlop-equipped Hondas, the Michelin-shod NISMO Nissan GT-R that was fastest in practice earlier in the day was third fastest in the hands of Ronnie Quintarelli, 0.582s off the pace.

Mitsunori Takaboshi made it an all-Nissan second row aboard the #24 Kondo Racing car, the best of the Yokohama runners.

Bridgestone's best-placed car was the #8 ARTA Honda of Tomoki Nojiri in fifth place, followed by the #17 Real Racing NSX-GT of Bertrand Baguette, who was only a tenth slower than Nojiri despite carrying the stage one fuel flow restrictor.

Kohei Hirate (B-Max Nissan) and Nobuharu Matsushita (Impul Nissan) rounded out the Q2 runners.

The remaining cars running with fuel flow restrictors all fell in Q1, with the Motegi-winning #1 Kunimitsu Honda qualifying in 11th place with Naoki Yamamoto at the wheel.

The two TOM'S Toyota GR Supras will start 12th and 14th respectively, split by the SARD Toyota, while the points-leading Rookie Racing Supra, the only car saddled with the stage two restrictor, was 15th and slowest.

shares
comments
Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round

Previous article

Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

11 h
2
MotoGP

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

13 h
3
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

1 d
4
MotoGP

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

23 h
5
Supercars

Supercars is facing its greatest challenge of the pandemic

1 d
Latest news
Suzuka SUPER GT: Nakajima Honda leads all-Dunlop front row
SGT

Suzuka SUPER GT: Nakajima Honda leads all-Dunlop front row

0m
Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round
Video Inside
SGT

Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round

Aug 20, 2021
Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms
SGT

Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms

Aug 18, 2021
Can Mugen finally end a 19-year winless run at Suzuka?
SGT

Can Mugen finally end a 19-year winless run at Suzuka?

Aug 17, 2021
The final graduate of Nissan's young driver programme
SGT

The final graduate of Nissan's young driver programme

Aug 14, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT: Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka round 00:33
Super GT
23 h

SUPER GT: Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka round

SUPER GT: Series releases eight-round 2022 schedule 00:19
Super GT
Aug 6, 2021

SUPER GT: Series releases eight-round 2022 schedule

SUPER GT: Miyata 00:46
Super GT
Jul 19, 2021

SUPER GT: Miyata "happy to be frustrated" with Motegi defeat

SUPER GT: Motegi - highlights 02:16
Super GT
Jul 18, 2021

SUPER GT: Motegi - highlights

SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole at Motegi 00:51
Super GT
Jul 17, 2021

SUPER GT: Yamamoto puts Kunimitsu Honda on pole at Motegi

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
IDEC Sport withdraws #17 car after Le Mans practice shunt 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

IDEC Sport withdraws #17 car after Le Mans practice shunt

Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round Suzuka
Video Inside
Super GT

Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Takuya Izawa More from
Takuya Izawa
Motegi Super GT: Honda locks out top three in qualifying Motegi II
Super GT

Motegi Super GT: Honda locks out top three in qualifying

How Dunlop has become an increasing threat in Super GT
Super GT

How Dunlop has become an increasing threat in Super GT

Suzuka Super GT: Nakajima Honda gets first pole since 2012 Suzuka
Super GT

Suzuka Super GT: Nakajima Honda gets first pole since 2012

Nakajima Racing More from
Nakajima Racing
Is this the weakest-ever Super Formula title defence? Sugo
Super Formula

Is this the weakest-ever Super Formula title defence?

Yamamoto upbeat at Autopolis despite worst 2021 finish Autopolis
Super Formula

Yamamoto upbeat at Autopolis despite worst 2021 finish

Yamamoto admits current poor form "embarrassing" Suzuka
Super Formula

Yamamoto admits current poor form "embarrassing"

Trending Today

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 Formula 1 driver market: Which drivers are going where?

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

Supercars is facing its greatest challenge of the pandemic
Supercars Supercars

Supercars is facing its greatest challenge of the pandemic

Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 F1 title challenge
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 F1 title challenge

Ferrari gained less than 0.1s from extra F1 wind tunnel boost
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari gained less than 0.1s from extra F1 wind tunnel boost

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC
WEC WEC

Alonso an "ideal" option for Alpine if it builds new car for WEC

Latest news

Suzuka SUPER GT: Nakajima Honda leads all-Dunlop front row
Super GT Super GT

Suzuka SUPER GT: Nakajima Honda leads all-Dunlop front row

Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Saitama Toyopet's Kawaai to miss Suzuka SUPER GT round

Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms
Super GT Super GT

Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms

Can Mugen finally end a 19-year winless run at Suzuka?
Super GT Super GT

Can Mugen finally end a 19-year winless run at Suzuka?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.