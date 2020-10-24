Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
FP3 in
01 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP3 in
00 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Suzuka II / Qualifying report

Suzuka Super GT: ARTA Honda gets third pole of 2020

shares
comments
Suzuka Super GT: ARTA Honda gets third pole of 2020
By:

Nirei Fukuzumi secured the ARTA Honda squad's third pole position of the 2020 SUPER GT season on the series' second visit of the year to Suzuka.

In the Q2 pole shootout, ex-Formula 2 racer Fukuzumi posted a 1m44.963s at the wheel of the ARTA's Honda NSX-GT, beating Takuya Izawa in Nakajima Racing Honda by 0.091 seconds.

Fukuzumi's teammate Tomoki Nojiri had only been third-fastest in Q1, which was topped by the Bandoh Toyota GR Supra of Ritomo Miyata ahead of Hiroki Otsu in the Nakajima car.

But while Fukuzumi and Izawa were both able to improve on their teammate's efforts, Yuji Kunimoto was slower than Miyata's benchmark in Q2, ending up 0.385s off the pace in third.

Team Impul driver Kazuki Hiramine, who suffered an off at the S Curve during morning practice, was fourth-fastest in the best of the Nissan GT-Rs, ahead of Kohei Hirate in the NDDP/B-Max Racing machine and Hideki Mutoh in the Mugen Honda.

A mistake from Yuji Tachikawa at the final chicane in the #38 Cerumo Toyota consigned him to seventh place, while Tadasuke Makino was eighth in the only car with a stage two fuel restrictor to get out of Q1, the Kunimitsu Honda.

The three cars carrying the strictest stage three fuel flow restrictors qualified in places nine through 11, with Koudai Tsukakoshi leading the trio in the Real Racing Honda NSX-GT.

Sho Tsuboi took the final spot in the top 10 in the points-leading #14 Cerumo Toyota, ahead of the two TOM'S GR Supras of Nick Cassidy and Yuhi Sekiguchi.

A crash for Tsugio Matsuda at Dunlop Corner during Q1, which brought out the red flags, consigned the NISMO Nissan he shares with Quintarelli to 15th and last.

GT300: K-Tunes breaks through for first pole

Morio Nitta and Sena Sakaguchi claimed pole in the GT300 class at the wheel of the #96 K-Tunes Racing Lexus RC F.

#96 K-tunes RCF GT3

#96 K-tunes RCF GT3

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Series veteran Nitta topped his Q1 group with a time of 1m56.459s, and Sakaguchi raised the bar to a 1m55.838s to beat Hideki Yamauchi in the works Subaru BRZ, one of five cars carrying the maximum 100kg handicap this weekend, by just over two tenths of a second.

Kazuko Kotaka qualified the best of the Mother Chassis cars, the Inging Motorsport Toyota 86, third, followed by the UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 of Takashi Kobayashi and Katsuyuki Hiranaka in the #11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3, which is also carrying the 100kg handicap.

The next best of the cars with the maximum penalty was the ARTA Honda NSX of Toshiki Oyu in seventh, followed by the Kondo Racing Nissan of Kiyoto Fujinami in 11th.

In his first SUPER GT qualifying appearance, ex-Rebellion LMP1 driver Mathias Beche qualified the Team Thailand Lexus 21st out of the 30 cars in class, while the points-leading LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 struggled with its 100kg handicap to 25th.

GT500 qualifying results:

Pos. No. Team/Car Drivers Q1 Q2
1 8 ARTA Honda

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

 1m45.478s 1m44.963s
2 64

Nakajima Honda

 

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

 1m45.218s 1m45.054s
3 19 Bandoh Toyota

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Ritomo Miyata

 1m45.036s 1m45.348s
4 12 Impul Nissan

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

 1m45.698s 1m45.615s
5 3 NDDP/B-Max Nissan

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

1m45.917s

 1m45.890s
6 16 Mugen Honda

Japan Hideki Mutoh

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

1m46.254s

 1m45.920s
7 38 Cerumo Toyota

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

1m46.215s

 1m46.664s
8 100 Kunimitsu Honda

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

 1m46.005s 1m46.907s
9 17 Real Racing Honda

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

 1m46.529s  
10 14 Cerumo Toyota

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Sho Tsuboi

 1m46.673s  
11 37 TOM'S Toyota

New Zealand Nick Cassidy

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

 1m46.796s  
12 36 TOM'S Toyota

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

France Sacha Fenestraz

 1m46.805s  
13 24 Kondo Nissan

United Kingdom Jann Mardenborough

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

 1m46.924s  
14 39 SARD Toyota

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Finland Heikki Kovalainen

 1m48.324s  
15 23 NISMO Nissan

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda 

 1m54.508s  
How the spirit of the F1 tyre war lives on in Japan

Previous article

How the spirit of the F1 tyre war lives on in Japan
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Suzuka II
Drivers Tomoki Nojiri , Nirei Fukuzumi
Teams ARTA
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Wolff: Russell’s Williams F1 future is out of Mercedes’ hands
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Russell’s Williams F1 future is out of Mercedes’ hands

Renault given FIA warning after Ricciardo tyre blunder
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault given FIA warning after Ricciardo tyre blunder

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021

Supercars: Gen3 opens door for new brand talks
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars: Gen3 opens door for new brand talks

Portuguese GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Portuguese GP: Latest F1 technical developments

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward

Gasly facing penalties threat after engine fire in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly facing penalties threat after engine fire in FP2

Latest news

Suzuka Super GT: ARTA Honda gets third pole of 2020
SGT Super GT / Qualifying report

Suzuka Super GT: ARTA Honda gets third pole of 2020

How the spirit of the F1 tyre war lives on in Japan
SGT Super GT / Special feature

How the spirit of the F1 tyre war lives on in Japan

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force
SGT Super GT / Interview

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force

Impul driver Sasaki earns practice ban for Suzuka
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Impul driver Sasaki earns practice ban for Suzuka

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Russell’s Williams F1 future is out of Mercedes’ hands

11m
2
Formula 1

Renault given FIA warning after Ricciardo tyre blunder

3
Formula 1

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

4
Supercars

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021

5
Supercars

Supercars: Gen3 opens door for new brand talks

Latest news

Suzuka Super GT: ARTA Honda gets third pole of 2020
SGT

Suzuka Super GT: ARTA Honda gets third pole of 2020

How the spirit of the F1 tyre war lives on in Japan
SGT

How the spirit of the F1 tyre war lives on in Japan

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force
SGT

How Toyota’s LMP1 reject became a formidable force

Impul driver Sasaki earns practice ban for Suzuka
SGT

Impul driver Sasaki earns practice ban for Suzuka

Beche, Walkinshaw set to join Super GT field at Suzuka
SGT

Beche, Walkinshaw set to join Super GT field at Suzuka

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.