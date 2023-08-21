Subscribe
Super GT / Suzuka II Preview

SUPER GT preview show: Why Matsushita is bullish for Suzuka

At the halfway point of the SUPER GT season, Honda star Nobuharu Matsushita joins Motorsport.tv to look ahead to this weekend's fifth round of the campaign at Suzuka.

Four down, four to go: there's still everything to play for after an action-packed first half of the season that has seen honours divided equally between Toyota and Nissan, whose respective top crews sit at the top of the championship standings.

Hoping to make up ground on the leaders this weekend at Suzuka is Real Racing's Matsushita, who along with team-mate Koudai Tsukaksoshi will be gunning to deliver Honda a first win of the season - and the last one for the current NSX-GT at the marque's home circuit.

 

Ex-Formula 2 racer Matsushita joins lead commentator Jake Sanson and expert analyst Jamie Klein to look back on Fuji, preview the Suzuka 450km and explain the differences between European and Japanese racing.

The trio also digest recent news such as the announcement of the 2024 SUPER GT calendar and the recent test for next year's GT500 cars at Okayama, including the all-new Honda Civic Type R-GT.

